Commercial Flights Diverted After CCP Warships Begin Surprise Live-Fire Exercise Near Australia

Authored by Rex Widerstrom and Daniel Y. Teng via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Commercial flight paths between Australia and New Zealand have been disrupted after Chinese warships began preparing to fire live ammunition as part of an apparent military exercise.

Chinese People's Liberation Army-Navy Jiangkai-class frigate, Hengyang, sailing within Australia's Exclusive Economic Zone, provided on Feb. 11, 2025. Courtesy of the Australian Department of Defence

The three People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels have traversed the Australian coastline for the past week with no indication of their motives, and came within 150 nautical miles (277 kilometres on land) of Sydney on Feb. 19.

Several flight have been re-routed, including Qantas and Emirates aircraft, following advice that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) warships had been “live firing in international waters” on Feb. 21.

“As a precaution, we have advised airlines with flights planned in the area,” an Airservices Australia spokesperson said.

“We are also working together to coordinate advice to operators and pilots.”

Australian and New Zealand Defence Forces have been tracking the flotilla since last week.

The weapons firing is understood to be taking place 346 nautical miles (640 kilometres) off Eden, south of Sydney in New South Wales, according to a Defence Department spokesperson.

In a statement, Air New Zealand said it “has modified flight paths as needed to avoid the area, with no impact on our operations.”

Qantas and its subsidiary Jetstar told RNZ they are working with the Australian government to monitor the situation.

The small fleet called Task Group 107, includes the heavily armed Renhai-class cruiser (named Zunyi), a Jiangkai-class frigate (Hengyang), and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu.

The type 055 guide missile destroyer (Renhai-class), Nanchang, of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy participates in a naval parade in the sea near Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province on April 23, 2019. Mark Schiefelbein/AFP via Getty Images

Australia’s Defence Department Not Officially Notified

The Australian Defence Department said it was not notified of the Chinese fleet’s intent to conduct the activity, and that the only notice came via a verbal radio broadcast to civilian aircraft.

“The process undertaken by the PLAN to inform of the live fire activity was conducted in accordance with applicable international law conventions,” a Defence spokesperson told The Epoch Times.

“However, to minimise disruption to aircraft and vessels, best practice is the establishment of Notice to Airmen or Notice to Mariners [a formal notice to a local authority about potential hazards], which the Australian Defence Force would typically release 24 to 48 hours prior to a live firing activity on the high seas.

“Defence is not aware of a Notice to Airmen or Notice to Mariners for this activity having been submitted or requested by the PLAN.”

Defence said despite moving into firing formation, no weapons were seen or heard to be fired, and the floating firing target was later recovered.

“Defence will continue to monitor the [PLAN] Task Group while it remains in the vicinity of Australia’s maritime approaches.”

Australian Foreign Minister to Discuss With CCP Counterpart

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong told the ABC that the events would be discussed with Beijing.

“We already have at official level in relation to the notice given and the transparency provided in relation to these exercises, particularly the live fire exercises,” she said.

“Obviously, this is an evolving situation, but it would be normal practice where a task group is engaging in exercises for there to be advice given to vessels and aircraft in the area, and Airservices Australia is doing what it should do, which is to give that advice.

“We are aware of this task group, we are monitoring this task group very closely. It is, as I understand it, operating in international waters.”

Senator Wong is expected to meet with CCP Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Feb. 21, for a scheduled meeting on the sidelines of the G20.

Royal Australian Navy sailors on HMAS Arunta keeping watch on People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) Fuchi-class replenishment vessel, Weishanhu, and Jiangkai-class frigate, Hengyang, in the Tasman Sea. Courtesy of the Australian Department of Defence

Calls for More Direct Action Against Beijing

Lincoln Parker, former chair of the Liberal Party’s Defence and National Security Policy Branch, called for stronger action.

“Chinese warships brazenly conducting live-fire exercises off Australia’s coast—right between us and New Zealand— forcing flight diversions, is nothing short of incendiary, dangerous, and unacceptable,” he told The Epoch Times.

“China has attacked Australian Navy divers, our planes, and now is firing live ordnance in our waters! What’s next?”

The shadow defence spokesman, Andrew Hastie, said the Labor government needed to be more direct with the CCP leadership.

“The Chinese government has built a blue-water navy to project power into the Pacific region. They are now using gunboat diplomacy to test US allies like Australia,” he said in a statement.

“This latest provocation by the Chinese navy comes after continued weakness from the prime minister.

“Our Australian Defence Force personnel on routine lawful patrols in the region have been targeted by the People’s Liberation Army with dangerous and provocative manoeuvres with flares, chaff, and sonar.”

* * *

Speaking of Australians and weapons and whatnot... THIS is a knife...

* * *