"Chicom Among Us": Maryland GOP Lawmakers Sound Alarm Over Chinese-Born Delegate's AI Disclosure Bill

Rooting out Chinese communist spies appears to be moving higher on the agenda at the U.S. Justice Department, with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche now at the helm.

On Monday, the DoJ indicted Arcadia, California, Mayor Eileen Wang for working with the Chinese government. The larger concern is that Chinese communists have penetrated deeply into many levels of the U.S. government, as well as corporate America.

Spies are like cockroaches: if there's one, there are likely many more.

You are not gonna believe what I just found



The California Mayor who admitted to being a Chinese spy donated to the Democrat Senate Campaign Committee



Democrat Senators are being funded by Chinese spies



If it was the other way around, it would be front page news for weeks pic.twitter.com/wlHyLYzdub — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2026

That brings us to a recent podcast appearance by Mark Fisher and Brian Chisholm, Republican members of the Maryland House of Delegates, who raised alarm bells about one of their Democratic colleagues in Annapolis: Delegate Chao Wu, who was born in China and has pushed a state-level bill that would require AI companies to disclose sensitive trade data on their models.

"Welcome back to the Dumbest Bill in America. We have, of course, with us Delegate Brian Chisholm," Fisher said.

Fisher continued, "Because we believe that we have a communist Chicom among us. Well, and let me tell you why..."

He said, "First of all, the bill is House Bill 823 from 2025. It was introduced by Delegate Wu — spelled W-U. And the bill basically says that if you're going to engage in AI training — artificial intelligence training — you have to disclose your training models and your training data every time you change it. Well, that would of course be a trade secret, wouldn't it?"

Chisholm chimed in, saying, "So what their goal also in China… Look, China knows they can't take us down with tanks and bullets and all that. They have to kind of backdoor it. So they send in spies — people like Chao Wu — and try to gain intelligence, correct?"

He continued, "That's the goal. The fight right now is who can get the intelligence faster. Why they sent us… it says something about Maryland. Maybe we're like the JV team that they sent Chao Wu to, because he's not the greatest of spies. I mean, his trail… and I'm sure you're going to bring up the article. We know he was working for the CCP when he was in college. You can't just reject it at one time…"

Chicom of the Year Award — HB 823 from 2025 requires the disclosure of AI training data. What is the purpose of this bill? Join @chisholmstrong & me for the Dumbest Bill in America! pic.twitter.com/RkWT4c7JGK — Mark Fisher (@fisher4maryland) April 30, 2026

The article Chisholm was referring to...

Of course, Maryland Democrats call anything optically displeasing "racist" ...

Meanwhile, Dems in the state are "busy sending private letters policing podcasts and using CCP-style speech tactics."

Maryland families are still reeling from the $1.5+ billion in new taxes & fees rammed through by @mddems.

Instead of fixing our broken budget, skyrocketing costs, or crime — the Speaker is busy sending private letters policing podcasts and using CCP-style speech tactics against… pic.twitter.com/2RMaquCqhu — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) May 11, 2026

To sum up, HB 823 could compel AI developers in the state to publicly disclose commercially sensitive details about their training model pipelines, creating an opportunity for foreign competitors, such as China, to collect open-source data.

Now, why would a Chinese-born Maryland lawmaker, right down the street from Data Center Alley, want to push such a bill?