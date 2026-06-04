Communist Hasan Piker Blames "Homo-Fascism" After Scott Wiener Crushes His Preferred SF Candidate

Far-left Turkish-American millionaire and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker lashed out during a Tuesday livestream after his friend, San Francisco congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti, was badly defeated in the primary race to succeed Nancy Pelosi.

Chakrabarti, a former aide to the unhinged socialist NY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, spent $10 million of his own money but was polling around 15% with about half the vote counted.

Piker strangely blamed Chakrabarti's poor performance on San Francisco's urban layout and car dependency, despite the city's reputation for public transit.

He then pivoted into attacking the city's affluent liberal voter base:

You know what it is? I know what it is. F**king car-reliant infrastructure. The more cars you have, the more chuddy the f**king city is. That's it. No public transit. No f**king people living close to one another. It's just f**king rich liberals who just want homo-fascism in the country, that's it. They want gay fascism. They want gay techno-fascism.

X user Dipper captured Piker's livestream meltdown in a post titled "He's so fucking mad, commies down horrendously."

Late Wednesday, Chakrabarti blamed his loss on outside money from AI, crypto, and AIPAC-linked interests ...

The campaign has ended, but the mission remains. We must wrest control of our country away from the corporations and back into the hands of people. And the only force capable of doing that is a movement of people unlike any we have seen in generations. Thank you to everyone who… pic.twitter.com/P1yDPz4Aie — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) June 4, 2026

As for Piker, he's made the news in recent weeks after committing an operational-security mistake by publicly identifying American Marxist tech financier Neville Roy Singham, who has reportedly been living in China and has been linked by The New York Times to CCP-aligned propaganda networks, as a major financier of pro-Marxist revolutionary NGOs operating inside the U.S.

The question political observers are asking is: What has the Democratic Party become? Really it has been radicalized, championing anti-American values, promoting socialism and Marxism, aligning with revolutionary far-left NGOs funding chaos in the streets, and some of that may point to foreign influence operations run through the Singham network and other dark-money-funded NGOs.

"This realignment of Democratic Party power, away from the old-school, Ivy League establishment, into the hands of the socialists, the radical Muslims and the guys with Nazi tats, will have profound implications for the 2028 presidential race," Owen Gregorian noted on X.

The age of the Democratic Party blocking fringe outsiders is officially over | David Marcus, Fox News



There were two events on Tuesday that offered more proof of a national Democratic Party establishment that has lost control: One was a meeting, one an election, and both are… pic.twitter.com/ENMYpVJmIe — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) June 4, 2026

Democrats have become the party of incoherent lunatics.