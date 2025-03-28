print-icon
Communist Revolutionary Arrested In Connection With Vegas Tesla Firebombing Attack

by Tyler Durden
The Democratic Party nurtures Communist revolutionaries like 36-year-old Paul Kim, who was arrested this week after shooting and firebombing a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LVMPD officers arrested Paul Kim on Wednesday night on charges including arson and possessing an explosive device. LVMPD announced the arrest at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD told reporters that a review of Kim's social media profiles indicates the suspect has ties to radical extremist groups, including the Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, Hidden Palestine & Palestine Action

Libs of TikTok found Kim's social media posts from the early BLM riot days, voicing his support for the Democratic Party's NGOs that facilitated the color revolution of destruction across the nation in 2020

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released a statement shortly after Kim was arrested and charged in the connect with the Tesla attack:

"The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in the wave of domestic terrorism targeting Tesla properties will suffer severe legal consequences. We will continue to find, arrest, and prosecute these attackers until the lesson is learned."

FBI Director Kash Patel stated:

"As promised, acts of violence and vandalism will not be tolerated, and today law enforcement personnel acted quickly to arrest an individual on charges including arson. Under Attorney General Bondi's leadership, we will continue to pursue these investigations with the full force of law and will bring to justice anyone responsible for these attacks."

There's a race against time to defund and dismantle the Democratic Party's rogue network of NGOs that plan an imminent color revolution to "kill" the Tesla brand and send the market capitalization of the American company into a "death spiral."

The wave of violence and destruction by Democrats nationwide—targeting Tesla, much of it caught on camera—comes as the party’s poll numbers plunge to record lows.

Even CNN had to admit that its own party had imploded. 

What the party of revolutionary activists fails to realize is that the Overton Window shifted last year - so burning and destroying buildings, cars, and city blocks - like BLM riots - is no longer the socially acceptable norm. Doubling down on hate and violence will haunt the party in the next election cycle

