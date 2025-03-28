Communist Revolutionary Arrested In Connection With Vegas Tesla Firebombing Attack

The Democratic Party nurtures Communist revolutionaries like 36-year-old Paul Kim, who was arrested this week after shooting and firebombing a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

🚨 #BREAKING: The accused terrorıst who firebombed a Tesla showroom in Las Vegas has been ARRESTED, per PD



FAFO is in order!



36-year-old Paul Kim was charged with arson and possession of an explosive device



MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF HIM! 20 YEARS!



Kim allegedly used Molotov… pic.twitter.com/wj7CuIIIlJ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 27, 2025

LVMPD officers arrested Paul Kim on Wednesday night on charges including arson and possessing an explosive device. LVMPD announced the arrest at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD told reporters that a review of Kim's social media profiles indicates the suspect has ties to radical extremist groups, including the Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, Hidden Palestine & Palestine Action.

NEW: Paul Hyon Kim faces a slew of charges for shooting & firebomb attack at Vegas Tesla dealership



Cops say the alleged domestic terrorist has ties to Communist Party USA, Revolutionary Communist International, Hidden Palestine & Palestine Action



pic.twitter.com/RAG1fzJRIz — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2025

Libs of TikTok found Kim's social media posts from the early BLM riot days, voicing his support for the Democratic Party's NGOs that facilitated the color revolution of destruction across the nation in 2020.

This appears to be the FB account belonging to Paul Kim, the dude who was arrested for allegedly setting a Tesla location on fire. He advocated for people to donate to help get violent BLM rioters get out of jail.



The Democratic Party is the party of violence. https://t.co/272okDDvAI pic.twitter.com/mtEVXQBq1L — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 27, 2025

Attorney General Pamela Bondi released a statement shortly after Kim was arrested and charged in the connect with the Tesla attack:

"The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in the wave of domestic terrorism targeting Tesla properties will suffer severe legal consequences. We will continue to find, arrest, and prosecute these attackers until the lesson is learned."

FBI Director Kash Patel stated:

"As promised, acts of violence and vandalism will not be tolerated, and today law enforcement personnel acted quickly to arrest an individual on charges including arson. Under Attorney General Bondi's leadership, we will continue to pursue these investigations with the full force of law and will bring to justice anyone responsible for these attacks."

There's a race against time to defund and dismantle the Democratic Party's rogue network of NGOs that plan an imminent color revolution to "kill" the Tesla brand and send the market capitalization of the American company into a "death spiral."

Tesla Takedown Organizers Plan Color Revolution To "Kill" Brand & "Death Spiral" For Investors https://t.co/JIf80uPeEt — zerohedge (@zerohedge) March 21, 2025

The wave of violence and destruction by Democrats nationwide—targeting Tesla, much of it caught on camera—comes as the party’s poll numbers plunge to record lows.

Even CNN had to admit that its own party had imploded.

What the party of revolutionary activists fails to realize is that the Overton Window shifted last year - so burning and destroying buildings, cars, and city blocks - like BLM riots - is no longer the socially acceptable norm. Doubling down on hate and violence will haunt the party in the next election cycle .

Like this:

Another lunatic who is committing violence against a Tesla ! This is insane and has to stop. 🛑 pic.twitter.com/3m3xZh319C — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 22, 2025

BREAKING: MORE TRANS VIOLENCE



The person arrested for the vandalization and attempted arson of a Tesla dealership in CO is a MAN PRETENDING TO BE A WOMAN.



The media are all referring to him as a "woman" https://t.co/MVKrrZ9zij pic.twitter.com/Gc41ODxbG7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

The Tesla attacks are getting worse.



Arson. Molotov cocktails. Bouts of gunfire.



This isn't new. The Left has used violence as a political tool for decades.



Only one thing can stop this. In the words of Pat Buchanan: "Force, rooted in justice, and backed by moral courage." 🧵 pic.twitter.com/hajT2vFJ5c — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 20, 2025

Anyone who tells you trans violence isn’t a problem is lying to you.



They’re even spray painting “trans rights are human rights” on the side of Tesla showrooms.



All they’re doing is exposing the woke mind virus to more and more Americans every day. This is backfiring. pic.twitter.com/IyhNWF8iYv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 20, 2025

Another FAFO Tesla terrorist arrested.



It’s name is Shaydan Hessner 👈



Make it famous for all the wrong reasons 👇 pic.twitter.com/xqXPopeXaI — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) March 28, 2025

GRAPHIC CONTENT: The Tesla terrorists are getting more and more insane… pic.twitter.com/iiDFfElyAT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

Tesla Terrorist KAREN identified as Kamelia Enzer, a millionaire and spouse of Jeff Enzer -Lead Engineer DocuSign.



The Karen has been charged!



Cops say it may be road rage 🤦‍♀️



🎥 Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/KDiviwULPE — ATX Irish Gal 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️ (@Notmyfault99) March 28, 2025

Who wants to bet that this fat fvck damaging the Tesla with his wheelchair is currently a SNAP and other government handouts recipient?pic.twitter.com/DLMjI9S2sh — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 26, 2025

NOW: Police move Pro-Palestine protesters as they flip off the CYBERTRUCK passing by as they march against ICE arrest of Former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil



Video by @peterhvideo @yyeeaahhhboiii2 @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/CC2XLfz47O — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 10, 2025

NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying these 2 individuals who carved a swastika and the word “Nazi” in a Cybertruck in Brooklyn.



Do you recognize them?



Call NYPD crime stoppers at 1-800-577-8477. pic.twitter.com/JWktT6Hd6z — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2025

. . .