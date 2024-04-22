Community Notes For The Win: VP Kamala Harris' Post Gets Instantly Debunked

X has depended on Community Notes, a crowdsourced fact-checking feature, to address the rampant spread of misinformation. It's a much better alternative than leftist fact-checking websites that push routine misinformation and disinformation for their corporate sponsors.

Elon Musk has called Community Notes "the best source of truth on the internet" and "is by far the best fact-checking system on the internet."

Elon Musk:



"Our goal for 𝕏 is to be the best source of truth on the internet. Community Notes is by far the best fact checking system on the internet." pic.twitter.com/x7pUkmvaoI — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 8, 2024

Community Notes has smoothed out the playing field, as most fact-checking websites have a leftist lean. So when radicals in the White House, such as space cadet Vice President Kamala Harris and or her social media team, post on X, they will be met with the same rigorous fact-checking as conservatives.

On Saturday, VP Harris wrote, "Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed."

X user End Wokeness showed that Community Notes debunked VP Harris' post, saying, "As district attorney, Kamala Harris oversaw 1,900 convictions for marijuana offenses, some of which resulted in jail time."

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2024

As of Monday morning, the Community Notes blurb on the post appears to have been deleted.

Why did they remove the community note about VP Harris locking up hundreds of people for marijuana???? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CwYdf3zAqS — Tulsi Stan🌺 (@antiwarmisfit) April 22, 2024

"If you didn't already know, the community notes tell you just how much of a gaslighting witch Kamala Harris is," one X user said.

If you didn't already know, the community notes tell you just how much of a gaslighting witch Kamala Harris is. https://t.co/MS79mfHGm7 — Christopher 🐾⚡️ (@a1chargersfan) April 21, 2024

Another X user said, "This never would have happened prior to @elonmusk buying Twitter."

Community notes served Kamala Harris with some epic "context."



This never would have happened prior to @elonmusk buying Twitter pic.twitter.com/XpuuH7JlM1 — The American Tribune (@TAmTrib) April 22, 2024

Others said...

Kamala posting this like she didn’t build her entire career off of jailing people for this very thing LOL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) April 20, 2024

When Kamala Harris was District Attorney in San Francisco from 2004 to 2010, she won more than 1,900 marijuana convictions.



Her time in office is represented in red.



She also fought against a ballot measure for recreational pot in 2010.



The more you know. pic.twitter.com/ahH9sStzyS — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) April 20, 2024

A majority of other X users called the VP a "Hypocrite."