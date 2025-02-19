Company Involved In Pearson Airport Plane Crash Was Obsessed With DEI

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The Delta Airlines flight that flipped over and crashed at Pearson Airport was operated by Endeavor Air, a company that has relentlessly pushed DEI initiatives and bragged about having “unmanned” all-female flights that contained no male staff.

Passengers were left dangling upside down when the plane flipped over while landing, with fuel running down the windows as flames began to consume the jet before being extinguished.

It’s a minor miracle that no one died, with 19 of the 21 passengers taken to hospital now discharged.

𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗘𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿



That Endeavor flight doing a flip-a-doodle-doo in Toronto yesterday appears to have been a too-hard landing that collapsed the starboard side landing gear, whereafter the starboard wing tore off and everything went tits up.



Incredible that no one died. So… pic.twitter.com/B1NIgOhSxh — GuardAmerican🐸 (@GuardAmerican) February 18, 2025

Respondents to the shocking incident noted how Endeavor Air, the Delta subsidiary that operated the flight, was obsessed with DEI initiatives, and produced a feminist girlboss video promoting its all-female flights with a rap song featuring the lyrics “bad girls do it well.”

Other videos linked to the company show other female Endeavor Air flight crew and stewardesses performing choreographed dance routines celebrating the total absence of men.

The plane that crashed in Toronto was a Delta flight operated by Endeavor Air, a small airline obsessed with all-female "unmanned" flights pic.twitter.com/pYMS3kdpQy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2025

“Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, your flight is unmanned today. #girlpower,” proclaimed a tweet posted by the company.

Buckle up ladies and gentlemen, your flight is unmanned today. #girlpower



📸: Caitlyn M., FO, CRJ-900 pic.twitter.com/vL7ec2P3fX — Endeavor Air (@EndeavorAir) June 6, 2022

Buckle up, indeed.

Another tweet asserted, “Who run the world? Girls,” before featuring a quote by Capt. Pamela Nucifore, Mgr, Flight Standards which made clear that passengers are informed about the fact that no men are on the flight crew before take off.

Who run the world? Girls.



“When I have an ‘unmanned’ crew, I note it in my welcome announcement. Some parents even ask to take a photo to show their daughters. I’m so glad to show the next generation of girls what they can achieve.” – Capt. Pamela Nucifore, Mgr, Flight Standards pic.twitter.com/WMjyG7JlV2 — Endeavor Air (@EndeavorAir) March 30, 2021

“When I have an ‘unmanned’ crew, I note it in my welcome announcement. Some parents even ask to take a photo to show their daughters. I’m so glad to show the next generation of girls what they can achieve,” said Nucifore.

“We’re committed to delivering more “unmanned” flights like these. As a proud partner of @WomenInAviation, we can inspire more girls to explore #AviationCareers,” boasted another tweet.

We're committed to delivering more "unmanned" flights like these. As a proud partner of @WomenInAviation, we can inspire more girls to explore #AviationCareers. #IFlyEDV #STEM pic.twitter.com/DyvrTRG1s0 — Endeavor Air (@EndeavorAir) November 28, 2017

Many have blamed pilot error as the cause of the crash.

“A key detail from the Delta crash was that video footage did not show the usual “flare” maneuver typically performed by pilots before landing,” reports the Express Tribune.

“This maneuver involves pulling the nose of the plane up just before touchdown to expose the wings to more air resistance, which slows the aircraft down and helps with a smoother landing. The lack of this flare led some aviation experts to speculate about potential issues with the pilot’s actions during the landing attempt.”

The Endeavor Air website was also full of DEI virtue-signaling.

Why am I not surprised that Endeavor, the company operating Delta Flight 4819, has a website packed to the gills with DEI signaling. pic.twitter.com/oJ1VUrnlsV — Feathers McGraw (@rotatingconcept) February 18, 2025

With this much DEI, it’s a shock that someone didn’t actually DIE.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.