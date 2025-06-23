"A Complete Bait And Switch": Marjorie Taylor Greene Flips On Trump, Joins Massie In Iran Pushback

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has joined Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie in slamming the Trump administration's bombing of Iran, calling it a "bait and switch."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) speaks during a hearing on trans people in women's sports on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on May 7. Photo: Oliver Contreras/AFP via Getty Images

"I spent millions of my own money and TRAVELED THE ENTIRE COUNTRY campaigning for President Trump and his MAGA agenda and his promises," she wrote on X. "And Trump’s MAGA agenda included these key promises: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS. NO MORE REGIME CHANGE. WORLD PEACE. And THIS is what the people voted for."

Greene continued;

"Only 6 months in and we are back into foreign wars, regime change, and world war 3," she said. "It feels like a complete bait and switch to please the neocons, warmongers, military industrial complex contracts, and neocon tv personalities that MAGA hates and who were NEVER TRUMPERS!"

Greene also slammed the changing narrative around the nature of the strikes - with Trump saying on Saturday evening that Iran's nuclear facilities in Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow were "completely and totally obliterated," only for Gen. Dan Caine - chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff - to say the next day in a big walkback that the mission inflicted "extremely severe damage and destruction." (as opposed to obliteration).

"Let me be very clear," said Greene. "My children are 22, 25, and 27. I will literally fight ANYONE for their future. And their future and their entire generation’s future MUST be free of America LAST foreign wars that provoke terrorists attacks on our homeland, military drafts, and NUCLEAR WAR."

"I am FIGHTING for them to have a future where they can afford to buy a home, afford insurance, invest for retirement, enjoy life, retain their God given freedoms, afford to raise a family under their Christian faith, not be in debt, safety and security, AND NOT HAVE OUR OWN TAX PAYER FUNDED GOVERNMENT DESTROY IT ALL."

Greene has previously criticized US involvement in the Ukraine war with Russia. Last year, she joined Massie to file a motion that would vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson - a move that ultimately failed after Democrats teamed up with Republicans to save Johnson's job.

Greene also appeared on Steve Bannon's War Room, where she said: "Six months in and here we are, turning back on campaign promises. And we bombed Iran on behalf of Israel. Yes, it was on behalf of Israel," adding "We are entering a nuclear war—the World War, the World War III, because the entire world is going to erupt."

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R): No one slept better after America bombed Iran.



We’re getting threats on our homeland. Americans abroad are being told to shelter in place.



This isn’t strength. It’s escalation, and the world is on edge.@RepMTG pic.twitter.com/xbSveFA7EU — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) June 23, 2025

Massie, meanwhile, received quite the 'truthing' to from Trump over the weekend - lecturing Massie as "not MAGA' and saying that Maga "Doesn't want him."

Critics have said that the Trump people now sound just like Bush-era NeoCons when it comes to taking 'preemptive' action over WMD fears in the Middle East.

Massie was seeking to introduce a war powers resolution in the House ahead of 'bombs away' on Iran. The conservative and libertarian-leading Congressman wants to legally prohibit American involvement in Iran.