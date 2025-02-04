print-icon
"Completely Unhinged": Screaming Democrats Call Musk A "Nazi", Bash DOGE, Amid Meltdowns Outside Treasury Building

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

A group of far-left lawmakers from the Democratic Party gathered outside the Treasury Building on Tuesday evening, calling Elon Musk a "Nazi" while telling their supporters, "We're at War." The protest unfolded amid the Trump administration's push to wind down USAID and roll it into the State Department under Secretary of State Marco Rubio's oversight. 

The comments by radical lawmakers are shocking... 

Democrat Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (NJ): "Shut down the city! We are at war!"

Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (OH): "Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby!"

Democrat Senator Edward Markey (MA): Fight "Dictator" Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA): "We have got to tell Elon Musk, nobody elected your a$$!" (should we tell Waters that no one elected George Soros and far-left globalist billionaires to destroy the nation...) 

The shouting Indian. 

Democrat Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT): "Every movement needs a scrappy little dyke, and I am that person!"

More Unhinged, incendiary rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers. What happened to the party of peace and love? 

All you need to know. 

The Democrat Party is toast.

Hmm.

LoL.

With USAID's funding stream drying up, Democrats now face a new challenge: finding new sources to finance professional protesters/rioters. Paging Alex Soros.

