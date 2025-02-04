"Completely Unhinged": Screaming Democrats Call Musk A "Nazi", Bash DOGE, Amid Meltdowns Outside Treasury Building

A group of far-left lawmakers from the Democratic Party gathered outside the Treasury Building on Tuesday evening, calling Elon Musk a "Nazi" while telling their supporters, "We're at War." The protest unfolded amid the Trump administration's push to wind down USAID and roll it into the State Department under Secretary of State Marco Rubio's oversight.

The comments by radical lawmakers are shocking...

Democrat Congresswoman LaMonica McIver (NJ): "Shut down the city! We are at war!"

This is days after Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries instructed his members to "fight" against President Trump's agenda "in the streets." pic.twitter.com/vJB7GOp9BZ — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 4, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (OH): "Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby!"

Democrat Senator Edward Markey (MA): Fight "Dictator" Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Senator Edward Markey calls on Democrats to fight "dictator" Donald Trump and Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/RQNRoMJLf8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 4, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA): "We have got to tell Elon Musk, nobody elected your a$$!" (should we tell Waters that no one elected George Soros and far-left globalist billionaires to destroy the nation...)

The shouting Indian.

Elizabeth Warren rants that vegetarians didn’t vote for Elon Musk



pic.twitter.com/cdhXBvBn5G — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 4, 2025

Democrat Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT): "Every movement needs a scrappy little dyke, and I am that person!"

More Unhinged, incendiary rhetoric from Democratic lawmakers. What happened to the party of peace and love?

🚨Unhinged, incendiary rhetoric from Democrats is ramping up: Rep Jasmine Crockett promises Republicans that Democrats will “be in your face, and on your *sses” —



“Let me tell you something, Mr. Trump. You gonna learn a few lessons from us, and and I'll be the first one. You… pic.twitter.com/p1J01H0yvi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 4, 2025

The Democrat Party is toast.

I can't stop laughing at this.



Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters holding hands and chanting "We Will Win" after losing everything just 90 days ago.



The Democrat Party is toast. pic.twitter.com/g8cRDwcjrY — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 4, 2025

With USAID's funding stream drying up, Democrats now face a new challenge: finding new sources to finance professional protesters/rioters. Paging Alex Soros.