Congress Investigating Democrats' Alleged Use Of Non-Profits And Foreign Money To Win Elections

Authored by Eric Lundrum via American Greatness,

The House Ways and Means Committee is set to launch an investigation into whether or not far-left activists have deliberately used tax-exempt nonprofits and foreign money to boost Democratic campaigns in recent elections.

As reported by Just The News, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) revealed on Wednesday that Democrats are currently outpacing Republicans in the campaign to drive up early or absentee voting, and may be using such illegal methods to do so.

“We’re going to be investigating that as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the Oversight Subcommittee,” said Tenney.

She further expressed her concern that 501(c)3 organizations, which are tax-exempt, are being used to fund “vote trafficking.”

“We’re going to look into whether they’re abusing the IRS rules in order to get all kinds of money,” Tenney explained, “whether it’s foreign money or Sam Bankman-Fried’s mother funneling money in there to target certain types of voters in certain demographics in swing states to make sure that they get those vote votes in.”

Organizations with 501(c)3 status are allowed to engage in such activities as voter registration or “get-out-the-vote” (GOTV) campaigns, but can do so only “if they are conducted in a neutral, non-partisan manner, for example, without reference to any candidate or political party,” according to the IRS.

Earlier this week, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) sent a memo to all committee members revealing that his team has been gathering evidence in preparation for an investigation.

“The Committee has learned that a Super Political Action Committee (PAC) recommended donations to 501(c)(3) organizations as ‘the single most effective tactic for ensuring Democratic victories’ and that large donations from a wealthy donor to state election offices in 2020 may have been done in a manner that helps one political party over another,” Smith wrote in the memo. “Additionally, the Committee has also found that significant amounts of foreign money is flowing through 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) organizations to influence elections.”

This move represents yet another layer of the extent to which voter fraud has been weaponized by Democrats in recent years, starting with COVID-era restrictions during the 2020 election, which led to many irregularities that likely changed the results of the election in favor of Joe Biden. Further irregularities occurred in many key states throughout the country in the 2022 midterms, most prominently in Arizona.

On Wednesday, officials in Michigan reported that they had uncovered an extensive voter fraud operation that resulted in up to 10,000 fraudulent ballot applications, which have since been recovered by police.