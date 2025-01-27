Congress Investigating 'Numerous Instances' Of Banks Blacklisting Conservatives

The House Oversight Committee is now investigating 'numerous instances' of US banks discriminating against conservatives, after Bank of America denied a claim by President Donald Trump, who admonished Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan at the World Economic Forum.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY)

During an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) was asked if he's investigating "whether or not US banks are debanking conservatives."

"Yes, we are," Comer replied. "We've heard numerous instances of conservatives being debanked."

"And what we want to know is, is this a process of the banks' ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policy? Is, or is this our government stepping in like what we found with Twitter and Facebook where the government stepped in and said they wanted certain conservatives deplatformed and censored and certain conservative content removed," Comer continued, adding "We want to know, again, is this government involvement, another dirty trick by the Joe Biden administration, or this just bad liberal policy that discriminates against conservatives by the banks."

Bartiromo seemed surprised, replying "Wow. So you have evidence of some banks debanking conservatives."

"Yes," Comer replied. "especially people that were involved in different energy-type businesses and things like that as well as very well-spoken or outspoken conservative activists. So there are numerous instances, enough to open an investigation."

"Again, is this ESG policy? Which is discriminatory and, ironically, the Democrats have passed all this banking legislation that prohibits discrimination. Is this discriminatory because of ESG, or is it the government, are the bank examiners, as President Trump hinted in his remarks you played earlier, are these bank examiners with a wink and a nod saying don't let this person bank at your bank?"

'This is unheard of and it's against the law': Congress now investigating if #banks are #debanking #conservatives



'As President #Trump hinted this in his remarks ... are these bank examiners with a wink and a nod saying don't let this person bank at your bank' @RepJamesComer… pic.twitter.com/RCCCnTUdrM — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 26, 2025

More via WorldNetDaily;

Bartiromo added: "Well, this is a very important question because with we know what happened with social media. One thousand people from government agencies were working with social media to censor Americans, censor conservatives, certainly. What will be the impact to these banks? What should these what should these banks expect in the coming month from your office?"

Comer responded: "Well, they're going to be asked a lot of questions, and I will say this for the banks, during the Biden influence-peddling investigation, the banks were the one entity that did cooperate with us. So I expect that the banks will cooperate with our questions. And, hopefully, we can get some answers.

"Number one, find out if our government was involved in this, if this is another side operation by the Biden administration where they were attacking conservatives. At the very least, we want to change this. We're not talking about debanking meaning they denied a loan. That happens every day in the banking world. This is just opening up saving accounts and checking accounts. I mean this is unheard of, to do this, and it's against the law. The laws, ironically, that the Democrats created against discrimination."

During a virtual appearance Thursday at the World Economic Forum, President Trump, who himself was debanked by two Florida-based financial institutions, called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, saying: "I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank, and that included a place called Bank of America."

NEW: Trump calls out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan to his face, says banks should stop debanking conservatives during a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum.



Lmao. Amazing.



The panel was clearly uncomfortable after Trump made the comment.



"I hope you start… pic.twitter.com/PZgH6LuDVQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 23, 2025

In response to Trump's allegation, Bank of America issued a statement saying it "serves more than 70 million clients and we welcome conservatives. We would never close accounts for political reasons and don't have a political litmus test."

First Lady Melania Trump indicated in an October 2024 interview that she herself had been debanked due to her political beliefs.

.@MELANIATRUMP: "I was all agreed they would accept my donations for foster students... The board of directors said we cannot go on. It's very sad because who suffered? Children from foster communities. They didn't have a scholarships somebody would provide with them. They didn't… pic.twitter.com/aUWsrJDSlf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 6, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews