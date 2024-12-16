Congress Scrambles To Avoid Friday Government Shutdown

Congress has until Friday to avert yet another government shutdown with a game of kick-the-can (via Continuing Resolution, or CR), and a bipartisan funding deal is nowhere in sight.

Here's where things stand; though no one expects the lights to actually go out in Washington, this week is shaping up to be a political circus.

According to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), a CR is "moving along, almost there," while Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said "it's getting close to being closed out," and "hopefully" we'll see text today, Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reports.

JOHNSON started the House Republican Steering Committee meeting late. He said he was tied up with last-minute CR negotiations.



So, the leadership still hasn't wrapped the CR, which needs to be passed by both chambers by Friday. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 16, 2024

Farm Bill Face-Off

The latest snag? A fight over economic assistance for farmers as part of a one-year extension to the farm bill. Originally, this was supposed to be a straightforward swap: redirect some Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) funds toward direct aid for farmers. But Johnson slammed the brakes, wary of touching IRA funds and ruffling feathers with President-elect Donald Trump, who has made dismantling the legislation a priority.

Sensing blood in the water, Democrats pounced. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) rolled out a wishlist of demands in exchange for their cooperation, including:

– The federal government would pay 100% of the cost of rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. This could run to $2 billion or more. – A trade deal that would allow duty-free access for Haitian apparel and textile imports. – Reauthorization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which permits duty-free imports for hundreds of products from sub-Saharan African countries. – Funding to build museums on the National Mall to honor women and Hispanics. – The Second Chance Act, which aims to help the reentry of convicted criminals back into communities. -Punchbowl News

Also hanging in the balance is a sweeping health deal that would overhaul pharmacy benefit managers, extend Medicare telehealth flexibilities, and reauthorize the SUPPORT Act - a 2018 measure to address the opioid crisis. The pressure is on for Johnson to strike a deal, but he’s caught between pleasing Democrats and keeping his own party in line.

Running out of time

Johnson is running out of time to act... If Congress plans to release the funding bill today, the House won’t vote until Thursday, sticking to a 72-hour review rule. That leaves the Senate just enough time to pull off some of its famous "magic" and send the package to President Biden’s desk before the buzzer.

But Johnson’s problems go beyond logistics. He’s made it his mission to avoid the usual end-of-year “Christmas tree” legislation loaded with pork. Now, he’s staring down a continuing resolution (CR) that funds the government only until March, packed with goodies from every corner of Capitol Hill.

Johnson is banking on Democrats to help push the CR through, but the move could spark a rebellion among House Republicans. Expect fiery floor speeches and plenty of finger-pointing as Johnson fights to keep his party—and his speakership—intact.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans and Trump have little appetite for a shutdown, preferring a smooth path into 2025.