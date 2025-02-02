Congress Should Focus On 'Reparations' Not Sanctuary Cities; Chicago Mayor

Via American Greatness,

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has told members of the press that members of Congress should be focusing less on arresting and deporting illegal alien criminals and more on slavery reparations.

Johnson was asked on Thursday about whether he would he would honor an invitation to appear with a handful of U.S. mayors before the U.S. House Oversight Committee to testify about so-called “sanctuary cities” like Chicago, New York, Denver and Boston.

Rather than answering the question, Johnson chose to play the race card instead and went off on a diatribe about slavery, reparations and how the U.S. today represents “what our country would look like had the confederacy won.”

According to the Chicago City Wire, Johnson insisted that the Oversight Committee should be looking at the White House rather than cities like his which have promised to protect illegal immigrant criminals from federal efforts to arrest and deport them.

Echoing a familiar theme of identity politics, the Chicago mayor told reporters, “If they want to have a real discussion about (illegal aliens) who are criminals, they should look at the very individuals who enslaved my people and colonized this land.”

The Chicago mayor also had strong words about the newly sworn in Trump administration, saying, “That White House is being ran in one of the most raggedy forms of government that I have ever seen,” Johnson added, “I will not be intimidated by some weak individual who won’t stand up who believes he’s a supreme being right now.”

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) invited Johnson to testify on Feb 11 and told reporters that if Johnson refuses, he may subpoena the mayor to compel him to appear under the threat of being held in contempt of Congress.

In that letter, Comer wrote:

Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe. Chicago is a sanctuary jurisdiction that refuses to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. To provide much needed oversight of this matter, the Committee requests documents and information related to the sanctuary policies of Chicago.

The mayors of Boston, Denver and New York were also invited to appear before the Oversight Committee to account for the impact of sanctuary jurisdictions and “their impact on public safety and the effectiveness of federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws of the United States.”