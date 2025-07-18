Congressional Cuts To PBS, NPR Could Unravel Leftist Propaganda Nodes Nationwide 

The Republican-controlled House delivered the final blow with a 216-213 vote on Thursday night to eliminate $1.1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which supports leftist propaganda networks such as NPR, PBS, and affiliated stations nationwide. Attached to the bill was also an $8 billion cut targeting the U.S. Agency for International Development, which has been accused of corruption.

The New York Times penned an article for its readers, offering multiple graphics that paint a grim picture of areas nationwide at risk of losing access to public radio and television. What the NYT fails to acknowledge is that the $1.1 billion in funding cuts to NPR, PBS, and affiliated stations represent a major blow to the leftist propaganda matrix—in other words, the information war of misinformation and disinformation waged by the left is about to crack a whole lot more.

"Failing stations will create a cascade effect in this highly connected and interdependent system, impacting content producers and leading to the potential collapse of additional distressed stations in other areas of the country," Tim Isgitt, CEO of advisory firm Public Media Company, told the NYT.

Let the dominoes fall—this development could trigger a mass unraveling of the government-funded propaganda nodes nationwide that have brainwashed millions of Americans with toxic wokeism.

NPR and PBS routinely spew anti-American and anti-Christian propaganda, sow racial division, and promote woke values that most Americans find disgusting.



Let’s pass this rescission bill and end taxpayer-funded propaganda once and for all. pic.twitter.com/vuBq6R7wUK — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) July 6, 2025

Here are the areas where these propaganda nodes could begin to fall and where the minds of millions could be liberated...

Source: New York Times

Source: New York Times

Don't forget who was running NPR.

"NPR is pure partisan trash," the Media Research Center wrote on X.

NPR is pure partisan trash. pic.twitter.com/0aslZiQY2n — Media Research Center (@theMRC) July 16, 2025

Trash is right:

(3/5) Even worse, PBS pushed so-called “gender-affirming care for youth” and released woke “anti-racist” talking points for “[t]alking to young children about race and racism.”



Should taxpayers really be funding PBS’s hot takes on “the hidden racism of young white Americans”? pic.twitter.com/y2s6dule6T — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 16, 2025

Dismantling government-funded propaganda nodes will help ensure the Trump administration secures greater control over news cycle narratives, while also keeping the Overton Window anchored center-right after more than a decade of toxic wokism.