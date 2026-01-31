Connecticut School Cancels Event With Education Secretary Over Political Pressure

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

We have long discussed how educators are instilling viewpoint intolerance in students from the earliest grades. The latest example is the cancellation of a visit to McKinley Elementary School in Fairfield, Connecticut, by Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

The students had the opportunity to speak and interact with a cabinet member, but the school cancelled the event due to political opposition from parents.

Reports indicated that the visit, part of McMahon’s “History Rocks” tour in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, was cancelled due to a campaign by parents.

The parents rose up after McKinley Principal Christine Booth wrote them saying that the school was

“proud to offer this unique opportunity and… unforgettable experience for our McKinley students. Students will enjoy a dynamic, interactive assembly that brings American history and civic learning to life through fun, game show style activities, hands-on participation, and even prizes. This high energy experience is designed to spark curiosity, celebrate our country’s story, and make learning memorable for our students.”

Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Michael Testani folded immediately under the political pressure rather than stand firm that the school is a place for different ideas and voices:

“Following this evening’s announcement about the Secretary of Education’s planned visit to McKinley on Friday, we heard from many families who expressed concerns and shared that they were considering keeping their children home. Due to these circumstances, the Secretary of Education’s visit to Fairfield has been canceled.”

Those “circumstances” were the combination of political pressure from parents and a lack of principle by school officials.

These parents and officials have taught these students a terrible lesson: they should not be exposed to opposing views or speakers.

They are raising a generation of speech-phobics that reflects their own intolerance and bias.