Conor McGregor Brands Irish Leader "A Disgrace" For Claiming Hamas Child Hostage Was "Lost"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

UFC star Conor McGregor has continued his flurry of offence against the Irish government, branding the Prime Minster Leo Varadkar “a disgrace” over comments made about a child who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

The five time world champion responded to a post on X made by Varadkar about Emily Hand who was returned to her family over the weekend.

Varadkar described the child as being “lost” and claimed she “has now been found and returned.”

McGregor noted that the 8-year-old child was “abducted by an evil terrorist organisation,” adding “What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children.”

The MMA legend continued, “You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland, NOT ONE PAPER HAD IT ON THEIR FRONT COVER. We will not forget.”

She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization. What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland,… https://t.co/YKyviZDLfW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2023

As we previously highlighted, McGregor has been outspoken about the impact mass migration is having on his homeland, remarking, “Ireland, we are at war,” and following the stabbing of three children by an Algerian migrant in Dublin last week, he slammed authorities for targeting Irish people who rioted in the streets in response.

McGregor’s comments have prompted Irish authorities to start an investigation to determine if the fighter has violated ‘online hate speech’ laws.

Do not let any irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2023

Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and… https://t.co/ac6j1GIjXD — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 23, 2023

The new ‘laws’ were quickly put into place after the rioting in Dublin, with many, including X owner Elon Musk, noting that Irish people now face potential criminal records just for posting memes, or even just having memes saved on their devices.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our great merch.