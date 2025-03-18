print-icon
Conor McGregor: Ireland Is "Overrun" With Illegal Immigrants

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a St Patrick’s Day visit to The White House, UFC legend Conor McGregor performed a verbal takedown on the Irish government for running an “illegal immigration racket.”

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland,” McGregor urged.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people, he continued, adding “The illegal immigration racket is ravaging our country.”

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop,” McGregor asserted, calling it a “travesty.”

“The 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit,” the former lightweight and featherweight champion emphasised.

McGregor was invited to visit the White House by President Trump, and spent time with him in the Oval office.

As we have previously highlighted, the UFC star has persistently spoken out against mass migration, and has been made a target for it by the authorities.

In response to McGregor’s comments, Irish premier Micheal Martin said the claims were “wrong,” and do not reflect the views of the Irish people.

McGregor responded.

Irish people seems to agree with McGregor.

