Conor McGregor: Ireland Is "Overrun" With Illegal Immigrants

During a St Patrick’s Day visit to The White House, UFC legend Conor McGregor performed a verbal takedown on the Irish government for running an “illegal immigration racket.”

“Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland,” McGregor urged.

“Our money is being spent on overseas issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people, he continued, adding “The illegal immigration racket is ravaging our country.”

“There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop,” McGregor asserted, calling it a “travesty.”

“The 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit,” the former lightweight and featherweight champion emphasised.

McGregor was invited to visit the White House by President Trump, and spent time with him in the Oval office.

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK'S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! 🍀🇺🇸 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

🚨 CONOR MCGREGOR TO TRUMP: "I'll tell you what. You work ethic is inspiring."



The Irish need their own version of Trump so they can save their country.pic.twitter.com/ZOPgLn7bHP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2025

President Donald J. Trump 🍀 Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/KQmaprETt5 — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 17, 2025

As we have previously highlighted, the UFC star has persistently spoken out against mass migration, and has been made a target for it by the authorities.

In response to McGregor’s comments, Irish premier Micheal Martin said the claims were “wrong,” and do not reflect the views of the Irish people.

St. Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.



Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2025

McGregor responded.

Conor McGregor responds to Micheál Martin comments about McGregor not representing Ireland.



“Dublin has went from one of the safest cities to one of the most dangerous” pic.twitter.com/fhlJu9301O — Real News Éire (@real_eire) March 17, 2025

Irish people seems to agree with McGregor.

Conor McGregor DOES speak for the People of Ireland, which is why he will become President of Ireland later this year unless you attempt to undemocratically BLOCK him from Running.



The People of Ireland demand an end to the Mass Immigration that you have forced upon them!



🇮🇪 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) March 17, 2025

Not what it looks like in the comments is it Micheál?

👇 — Nydon (@Nydon) March 17, 2025

Your policies in government have put the Irish people on course to being a minority in our country for the first time ever. Don't talk to us about the "spirit of St. Patrick's Day" pic.twitter.com/i99yBXQwS8 — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) March 17, 2025

Then why is everyone calling him The People's Taoiseach back in Ireland? — David@TOPCHEFS 🌐 (@TOPCHEFSIE) March 17, 2025

Conor McGregor’s remarks are correct and they are so popular with the people of Ireland, you all pivoted to ‘tough on immigration’ stances in order to get elected very recently. — Fella Writes (@fellawrites) March 17, 2025

🇮🇪🚨



Irish media like good state-funded puppies are pushing the Conor McGregor "does not speak for Ireland" mantra



The same media who support open-borders, hate-speech laws, & push "Diversity" in our face 24/7



These media shills along with FG & FF do not speak for Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/UBwOlRyQRD — Paul (@PeterPaulGuy) March 17, 2025

