Conservative Colombian Presidential Candidate Uribe Shot In The Head In Bogota Event

Conservative Colombian senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot in the head on Saturday in an apparent assassination attempt. There was no immediate confirmation from the authorities on the status of his condition.

Urgente 🇨🇴



Aquí está el momento del atentado al Dr Miguel Uribe



Que dolor de Patria

Gobierno miserable !



Imágenes sensibles pic.twitter.com/tA3VWGap5V — Luis Aníbal Rincón Arguello. ® 🇨🇴 (@Rincon001A) June 7, 2025

The 39-year-old senator is a member of the opposition conservative Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe. The two men are not related.

#ULTIMAHORA 🚨



🇨🇴El Senador y Precandidato a la Presidencia de Colombia, Miguel Uribe, acaba de ser víctima de un atentado con arma de fuego.



Cómo podemos observar, la bala aparentemente fue directo a la cabeza.



Informes preliminares indican que se trató de un ataque… pic.twitter.com/DcSolcp7pu — Artvi (@ArturoVillegasQ) June 7, 2025

According to a party statement condemning the attack, the senator was hosting a campaign event in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood in the capital on Saturday when "armed subjects shot him in the back."

The party described the attack as serious, but did not disclose further details on his health.

Los zurdos HIJOS DE PUTA atentaron contra Miguel Uribe en Colombia, precandidato presidencial de derechas.

Los zurdos no son adversarios, son enemigos. Hasta que no entendamos eso, seguiremos viendo cómo atentan contra nuestra vida, cómo roban nuestra propiedad y cómo someten… pic.twitter.com/QsaKvI7JeG — Agustín Laje (@AgustinLaje) June 7, 2025

Unconfirmed video showed the capture of the alleged assassin.

🇨🇴 🚨 🚨 🚨 URGENTE:



El sicario dice que va a entregar la información de quién lo envío a matar a MIGUEL URIBE



Quien cree que dió la orden ❓ pic.twitter.com/JrOfIhjecz — Misión cumplida (@ojocolombia2026) June 8, 2025

Colombia's presidency issued a statement saying the government "categorically and forcefully" rejected the violent attack, and called for a thorough investigation into the events that took place.

Uribe's mother, the journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a rescue operation after she was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel.