Conservative Creators: Don’t Let The Liberal Entertainment Crisis Go To Waste

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

We’ve all heard the argument before – “Liberals are the ‘creatives’ in western culture and conservatives have no imagination”. And, if you only use venues like the Hollywood film industry or maybe the New York art and literature scenes as examples, then this claim might appear to have validity. After all, the vast majority of filmmakers, writers, actors and artists today are rabidly progressive. It’s hard to find a single conservative among them.

Of course, the argument falls apart when we look back to the artists and musical geniuses of the Renaissance, or the great writers and poets of the early industrial age. In fact, for centuries the creative world was dominated by conservative and Christian powerhouses. It wasn’t until the quiet leftist invasion of media starting in the 1940s (which was stalled by McCarthy) and the eventual takeover in the 1970s that “art” became the exclusive domain of progressives.

How did this happen? How did conservatives get pushed out of the creative world?

Well, they’re still around; thousands upon thousands of them. However, the art world and the realm of entertainment are largely dictated by corporate dollars. Wealthy benefactors used to PAY conservative artists and commissioned great works. Now, they don’t. Whoever gets the money gets the exposure, and liberal artists get the money. It’s not about merit, it’s about ideology and politics.

Try to be a new talent with openly conservative views in mainstream film, television, fiction writing, comic books, painting, music, etc. Watch how quickly you are added to the blacklist and how quickly you disappear regardless of how brilliant your work is. It’s not a conspiracy theory, it’s observable fact.

There are numerous case studies of conservatives in Hollywood being buried by the industry. In literature the progressives learned how to control the bottleneck – Nearly all literary agencies are run by leftists (and women), and if you can’t get representation for your book then it won’t get nationally published.

A common argument among leftists (or idiots) is that women simply read far more and so books that cater to female consumers get the green light. It’s the “free market” – Don’t you support the free market?

In reality, the woke takeover of literature came first. And, now that books are rarely written by men for men, male readers have no market to tap into. The problem has become so epidemic that a literary company in Britain called Conduit Books announced that they are going to focus on male writers for the foreseeable future. And guess what happened? Mobs of leftists and the corporate media attacked them, arguing that men had their time and now is the time for women to “have a voice”.

In other words, male writers (let alone male conservative writers) aren’t even allowed to have ONE company that supports their work.

As the Gamergate movement exposed, woke activists hijacked gaming by extorting companies with threats of cancellation. They then organized “consultation” groups (like Sweet Baby Inc.) that invaded the industry and injected woke narratives into every new product. Conservatives are persona non grata in the AAA game development space.

Comic books have been utterly destroyed by the political left. An army of feminists and LGBT activists now control every aspect of the comic industry and American comics no longer sell because of woke politics. Did the market die? No, customers simply moved on to the alternatives. Japanese Manga dominates the comic market today with sales that dwarf American comics. In 2021, total US comic sales hit $2.07 billion, with $1.47 billion of that being manga.

These are just a few examples of how leftists act as gatekeepers in creative markets. For decades they have dictated who gets exposure and who doesn’t. And you know whose fault it is? It’s ours.

For many years I have listened to conservatives dismiss pop culture as “kids stuff” and not important compared to politics. Meanwhile, woke saboteurs were slithering into every corner of the entertainment world and planting their degenerate notions into every movie, every show, every song, every book, everywhere you look their cultism is rampant. You can’t get away from it and we allowed this to happen because we weren’t paying attention.

Luckily, a counter-movement has formed and the vast effort to stop wokeness in media has been largely effective in organizing boycotts. In the past few years nearly every entertainment platform that produces woke material is dying.

In movies, production companies are forced to reduce or completely cut out woke messaging in order to draw an audience. The problem is, the leftists still stand guard at the gates. Conservatives still aren’t getting access to media markets, which means all we are going to get for years to come is progressive slop, or productions that avoid wokeness but remain mediocre.

My fear is that audiences will simply settle for mediocre as a replacement for woke; that people will throw up their hands and give up on quality in art and entertainment as long as they’re no longer bombarded with DEI. It basically means the the death of creativity in the west.

So what’s the solution?

It seems so obvious to me that it’s painful, but maybe conservative creators are so despondent that they’ve given up. The internet and social media offer immense opportunities for independent content creation, but this is not enough. Audiences and investors need to put cash and support behind the alternative content industry.

Just as great Christian artists were once given the ability to conjure historic works of grandeur because of commissions, there needs to be a movement to focus production and distribution back into conservative hands.

The crisis in liberal entertainment cannot be allowed to go to waste. Never before has the progressive media juggernaut been as weak as it has been in the last few years. Now is the time to take the culture back. Not necessarily by forcing conservative politics into movies and books, but by creating meaningful and powerful art again; art that removes the stains of wokeness.

Films and short form fictional content are incredibly cheap to make and distribute compared to 20 years ago. I have always loved the artform of film but when I started writing in the early 2000s the field was prohibitively expensive and digital cameras were in their infancy. Even making a short film could bankrupt the average twenty-something artist with a tight budget.

Today, you can get near Hollywood quality digital cameras, lighting, editing, sound, etc, for well under $10,000. Maybe half that price if you buy used. All you need is a good idea and the will to make it happen. Price is no longer a factor like it once was.

I will say, though, that conservative filmmakers need some kind of venue to tap into – Maybe a yearly short film contest or a screenplay competition. Someone needs to step up and provide an arena where conservative creators can compete for greater opportunities beyond some cash from YouTube.

In literature I suspect the crusade will be much more difficult, unless companies with weight and money step in to launch a conservative renaissance in fiction. Self publishing is definitely an option but reach without marketing is limited. The most successful creators will be those with a preexisting audience. A lot of brilliant writers will fall by the wayside because they don’t already have an online presence.

Indie video games are in the wild west phase and there are some incredible success stories out there. As the technology becomes more accessible I suspect leftists will lose their hold on development. It may take another few years, though.

I believe comic books is one area that is BEGGING for revitalization and new blood. As noted, the market is huge. American readers are hungry for good stories, they just aren’t finding them at Marvel and DC because of the woke takeover. No one wants to buy leftist drivel.

American comic creators like Eric July have proved that the industry can be saved. His libertarian/conservative “Rippaverse” project has garnered a lot of attention (and a lot of hate) for offering non-woke comic books and he has shown that there is a steady audience for this kind of content.

I’m adding my own limited contribution to the fight with my action/horror graphic novel ‘Mountain Hollow’ which is now in print. A story about a survivalist who fights a guerrilla war against an interdimensional evil. Here’s a promo video for my book:

Anyone interested in purchasing a copy can BUY ONE HERE.

I think most people accept the prevailing theory that the political left, with the help of NGOs and even governments, has steamrolled into the cultural zeitgeist with the goal of saturating our media with as much propaganda as possible. Perhaps they they thought we would be so overwhelmed that we would give up and embrace their ideology as the “new normal”.

However, I would suggest that this was only part of their plan. Their secondary goal was to deconstruct western pop-culture should they fail to control it. In other words, if they can’t have it, they would rather burn it all down to the ground so that no one else can have it. And I have to admit that they are winning when it comes to destroying what remains of our entertainment. The options today look bleak.

Stories and art are not simply about fantasy and escapism – They are the catalyst by which a civilization passes on its principles, its ideas, its dreams, its lessons and its morals. Leftists understand this all too well. For some reason conservatives are late to the party. There is still time to save our culture from being cast into the pit of despair.

We only require an organized effort that provides support to conservative art; a new Renaissance which resurrects the values of merit, talent, hard work and conscience.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.