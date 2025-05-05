Consuming Protein Is Now Right Wing...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

If you consume protein, you’re now a right wing MAGA extremist bro, according to Vanity Fair.

Yes, really.

A recent article the moribund magazine published asks “Why Are Americans So Obsessed With Protein?” and provides the answer “blame MAGA,” further referring to “podcast bros” and RFK Jr.’s health push as reasons why protein is popular.

WHY ARE THEY PROTEIN SHAMING pic.twitter.com/QpleQ8Fpuv — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) May 4, 2025

It couldn’t possibly be to do with the fact that you need protein to survive though could it?

The article states “For decades, an American protein mania has been building. This year, it may be hitting its peak,” noting that everywhere you look there are articles about protein intake and suuplementation.

The piece goes on to quote an internist at Cambridge Health Alliance and associate professor at Harvard Medical School who states “I don’t have a good sense on what’s driving that right now, other than if it’s just the usual manosphere—or manomania, here in the United States.”

It adds that “One thing he’s noticed: More men than women arrive at his office interested in protein.

Ah, so it’s also a gender thing to be interested in getting enough protein.

Why are Liberals so anti-protein??? — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) May 4, 2025

The fact that it is an essential micronutrient that provides the building blocks of muscle, bone, and skin is by the by, apparently.

That is leftist brain rot summed up — Dan Keller (@DanTJMAJWC) May 4, 2025

You can imagine the instruction to the writer from the editors…

Media bosses: "Find something that white conservatives like and write a story about it."



That is how protein and bowling become racist. — Exposer of Donkey Fazoo (@Ionoclast50) May 4, 2025

They’re literally discouraging you from getting protein.

Because a soy boy populace is a controllable populace…. — Chyck Justice 🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Chyck_Justice) May 4, 2025

They want you weak.

Anything good for you became problematic. This only happens so consistently when it is intentional. Who would want you to reject all the things that are good for you? Someone who wants you weak so that you can be destroyed. https://t.co/5RwhFC2boo — Occidentally (@occidentally) May 4, 2025

And, don’t forget, it’s “gendered.”

Gendered how? I know both men and women who have protein heavy diets — Southern Belle (@SBelleofAL) May 4, 2025

The gender studies major claims that a random innocuous thing is—*gasp*—GeNdErEd!! ERMAHGERD!! — Susan Davis (@RealApexKaren) May 4, 2025

Pure insanity.

Protein is not “gendered.” Everyone needs it to live. Also, the writer is nuts. https://t.co/b16nJOvk17 — MarsColony (@MarsColony01) May 4, 2025

File this along side exercise is right wing and not being obese is bigoted.

What's right-wing today? Today, going to the gym is right-wing.

According to the Guardian, having personal responsibility and working hard to better yourself may make you less of a fat leech who blames society for all your problems. Indeed. pic.twitter.com/qdCsgz9dTt — Leo Kearse - on YouTube & GB News (@LeoKearse) June 5, 2024

