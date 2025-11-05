"Contrary To Human Nature": VDH Reminds Us That Mamdani-Style Socialism Always Ends In Disaster

Victor Davis Hanson is warning that Democrats' move towards socialism and their embrace of figures such as Zohran Mamdani is not going to end well.

Mamdani, a socialist who's promised to redistribute wealth, and insists that "taxation isn't theft, capitalism is" - is pushing politics that VDH says are 'contrary to human nature.'

"Historically, socialists always come in after capitalists have made prosperity, and then they offer and improve prosperity," he told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "And it’s contrary to human nature. People like initiative. They like pride in their property. Some people like to work a lot and get compensated."

According to Hanson, when the state is in control of human innovation and productivity, it it 'has to be repressive.'

"It gives you that freedom of opportunity. And then the society at large benefits, Laura, from all these millions of agendas and ideas that improve, that people are free to innovate and to take experiments and risk. But when the state monopolizes all of that, it’s contrary to human nature, and then it has to be repressive," Hanson said. "So all of these social experiments, even if they’re democratic, they end up repressive. At the worst form, it’s no accident that the greatest mass murderers in history were Mao [Zedong] and [Joseph] Stalin, 30 million, 60 million, and they were radical communists, and even people like Hitler, National Socialist Party."

And of course, whoever is running a communist regime is living a life of privilege.

"Talented people who can help the economy, who are successful or demonized, they flee. People who want things for nothing come in. There’s open borders," Hanson continued. "They destroy personal liberty, and they stamp out any dissent or criticism. And there’s always an elite, the billionaire Castro brothers, Chavez and Maduro. They always are never subject to their consequences, their ideology. Here in California, we are becoming socialist."