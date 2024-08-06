Convention Visitors, Here's The True Impact Of Progressive Government On Illinois And Chicago

Via Wirepoints.org,

Led by Gov. JB Pritzker in national TV appearances, the political establishment in Illinois and Chicago is listing its triumphs as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago nears. Mayor Brandon Johnson, too, is “looking to spread his vision for progressive governance on everything from raising wages for workers in Chicago to achieving a ceasefire in Gaza,” as The Nation recently put it.

Through a progressive’s lens, successes are real: a higher minimum wage, establishment of the state as an abortion haven, a major capital budget, aggressive green energy mandates, welcoming and sanctuary policies for migrants and more. We publish those claims as they are made. Illinois may indeed be “the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” as Gov. Pritzker says.

But there’s another side to the story, thousands of pages long, of severely crippling results of progressive policies.

What follows is a summary of the other consequences of progressive policies for Illinois and Chicago. Each point is documented by facts and data. Links are to original sources or to Wirepoints reports that cite the original sources.

Fleeing population and tax base

The Census Bureau’s decennial count (2010-2020) showed Illinois was one of only three states to lose population over the decade. The bureau’s latest estimates show Illinois has lost another 240,000 in population since 2020.

More than 1.5 million people on net have moved out of Illinois since 2000 according to IRS migration data. Illinois would have taken in an estimated $3.6 billion more in income tax revenue in 2022 alone were it not for that exodus.

IRS migration data shows Illinois netted a loss of 87,000 residents and $9.8 billion in adjusted gross income in tax year 2022. Illinois’ losses were the nation’s 3rd-worst, behind only New York and California.

Illinois had 24 U.S. House Representatives after the 1970 Census. Today it has just 17.

Stagnant economy and job market

Expensive and broken education system

Rampant Crime

Chicago has led the nation in total homicides for 12 years in a row.

Pritzker has said “violent crime in the City of Chicago … has been coming down for three years, in particular, over the last year” and frequently made similar claims. In truth, Chicagoans are suffering under a six-year high in violent crimes.

Thanks to crime levels and overwhelmed police, if you’re shot, robbed or assaulted in Chicago, there’s a 50/50 chance there will be no police to respond to your 911 call.

Since the implementation of the controversial SAFE-T Act which eliminated cash bail, Cook County’s jail population has fallen to its lowest levels in 40 years.

Prosecuting criminals in Chicago and all of Cook County is in the hands of Kim Foxx, widely regarded as among the most pro-criminal prosecutor in the nation and notorious for dropping charges against actor Jussie Smollett. She was endorsed in both her election and reelection to Cook County State’s Attorney by the entire Illinois ruling progressive establishment.

Suffocating taxes

Pension crisis ignored

Illinois has the worst pension crisis in the nation under most metrics.

The unfunded liability for Illinois state pensions grew from $137 billion in 2019 (when Pritzker took office) to $142 billion in its most recent report.

Chicago’s worst-in-nation pension crisis is worsening. Chicago’s pension shortfall across the city’s four major retirement funds rose to $37.2 billion in 2023. Add in the teachers fund, and Chicagoans are on the hook for $53 billion in unfunded pension liabilities – over $45,000 per Chicago household.

The number of Illinois public sector workers or retirees with pension benefits or salaries exceeding $100,000 per year has jumped by 50% since 2018, now at 140,000.

Illinois and Chicago have the nation’s worst credit ratings, largely due to the pension crisis.

Pritzker and other Illinois officeholders refuse to consider an amendment to the state’s constitutional pension protection clause, dishonestly claiming that the federal Constitution would be an impediment. Other states prove it’s not so.

Massive spending on illegal immigrants

The true number of illegal immigrants in Illinois is likely 500,000 to 680,000, imposing a total taxpayer cost of about $6 billion per year.

The City of Chicago has spent about $200 million of its own money on migrant care since 2022.

In addition, Chicago schools are expected to spend up to $410 million extra this year for migrants.

No Equity – Failure by Their Own Standard

By their own primary measure of success – “equity” – Illinois and Chicago have failed miserably. Study after study, looking at equity from many angles, says progressive equity efforts in Illinois and Chicago have flopped miserably.

The biggest pension in the state, for teachers and school administrators, is structurally set up to shift money to the richest school districts. Lawmakers could easily fix that but don’t.

Economic policy centered on statism and doomed focus on renewable energy

Virtually all major, recent Illinois announcements of new or expanding Illinois employment centers were induced through taxpayer subsidies. Most new major projects subsidized by the state are renewable energy projects, which are the centerpiece of Illinois central planning. They include subsidized facilities for Stellantis, Rivian, Lion Electric and Gotion.

The Gotion project is particularly controversial. The Chinese company with multiple ties to the Chinese Communist party is scheduled to receive over $8 billion in state and federal subsidies for a plant that will cost the company less than $2 billion. The project is widely opposed by the public and is for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles, demand for which is languishing. Full reporting on those facts and the rest of the Gotion controversy is collected in our special section here. Pritzker has expressly refused to answer any questions whatsoever about the project.

Illinois is aggressively pursuing a goal of having one million EVs on the road by 2030, but Illinois would have to quadruple its current adoption rate for EVs to meet the state’s goals.

In 2021, Illinois passed legislation to push 50% of its electricity production to renewable sources by 2040 and 100% from clean energy sources by 2050, which became law last year and was called by one of its sponsors “the most aggressive, most progressive climate bill in the nation.”

Partly as a result of those policies, electricity costs have already risen 50% in much of the state with high risks of brownouts. As in most of the nation, many planned renewable electricity projects are now on hold because grid connections don’t exist, which may be prohibitively expensive to fix.

Last month the state announced a major bet on quantum computing. Illinois will provide $200 million to PsiQuantum for a Chicago projected to create just 154 jobs. The state is also contributing another $500 million to the industrial park for quantum computing in which the facility will be located, which the state says will result in “thousands” of jobs. However, those additional jobs are entirely speculative at this point.

Most recently, Lion Electric, an electric school bus maker that last year built a new Illinois plant with state incentives is struggling for survival. The project was highly touted by Pritzker, who projected 1,200 jobs by 2028. Lion also benefits from the $5 billion subsidy program for electric school buses championed by Vice President Kamala Harris, which is also failing.

Free speech under assault and autocracy

Disastrous pandemic management yet no accountability

A full list of covid response failures by the State of Illinois and City of Chicago is here, many of which were obvious errors even as they were being made. No remorse has been shown or accountability imposed.

That list includes massive fraud in pandemic relief, suppression of dissent and conflicting data, unfounded projections portrayed as “science” and willful indifference to the rule of law.

Most importantly, Illinois kept schools closed long after prevailing opinion and the CDC advised otherwise, among the greatest policy errors in healthcare history.

