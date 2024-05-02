"This Conversation Didn't Happen": Matt Gaetz Demands Investigation After CIA Program Manager Gets Loose Lips About Trump

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has called for an investigation into claims made by a CIA "senior intelligence officer with a top-secret" during an undercover encounter with a journalist working for James O'Keefe of O'Keefe Media Group.

The CIA contractor of more than a decade, Amjad Fseisi, revealed among other things, that:

US intelligence agencies withheld intelligence from President Donald Trump before and during his presidency, claiming "The executive staff. We’re talking about the director and his subordinates," which include former CIA Directors "Gina Haspel....And I believe Mike Pompeo did the same thing too," who "kept information from him [Trump] because we knew he’d fucking disclose it."

before and during his presidency, claiming "The executive staff. We’re talking about the director and his subordinates," which include former CIA Directors "Gina Haspel....And I believe Mike Pompeo did the same thing too," who "kept information from him [Trump] because we knew he’d fucking disclose it." They may still be using FISA authorities to spy on Trump today , and that " we also have people that monitor his ex-wife. "

, and that " " The CIA is "very reluctant" to share information with the "careless" NSA

What's more, Fseisi - who O'Keefe said works (and now 'worked') on the CIA's China Mission Center via agency contractor Deloitte, admits that US intelligence "steals" information, adding "We hack other countries just like that."

Gaetz suggests that given the House Weaponization Committee's "broad jurisdiction to investigate the role of executive branch agencies investigating American citizens," that any "unconstitutional, illegal, or unethical activities committed by said agencies" should fall under congressional scrutiny.

In response to the footage, the CIA told O'Keefe that the claims "are absolutely false and ridiculous," and that the "CIA is a resolutely apolitical institution..."

What's more, "The individual making these allegations is a former contractor who does not represent CIA."

According to O'Keefe, the undercover footage "supports earlier reports by investigative journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag that revealed how the American intelligence community illegally ran a spy operation against then-candidate Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and illegally acquired intelligence that was later used to justify the Federal Bureau of Investigation official probe, “Crossfire Hurricane,” which in turn led to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that ultimately did not find evidence of Russia collusion by the 2016 Trump campaign."

O'Keefe's latest has clearly had an impact...

