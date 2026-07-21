Convicted Illegal Migrant Murderer Sues Trump Over "Emotional Distress"

The entitlement never stops, even when illegal migrants are convicted of murder and thrown in prison, they still expect free stuff and access to the American Dream.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a Mexican national who was living in the U.S. illegally, was convicted of the 2024 murder of his girlfriend, Ruby Garcia, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm. He shot Garcia multiple times (including a shot to the head after she was already wounded), dumped her body on the side of U.S. 131, and later turned himself in.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 39 years in prison and a maximum potential sentence of over 100 years.

The migrant killer had already received substantial coverage from the media in the lead up to his trial and conviction. However, Donald Trump used Ortiz as an example of illegal alien crime during his 2024 election campaign bid and made the man into a mascot for mass deportations.

Ortiz had DACA status (which expired in 2019), was deported by the Trump administration in 2020 after prior arrests, but re-entered the US illegally as soon as Joe Biden took office. The case was highlighted by Trump's 2024 campaign in ads and speeches using his mugshot and details to criticize the Democrat Party's open border policies.

After his conviction for murder, Ortiz has filed a handwritten complaint in federal court, naming Trump and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Steven Cheung as defendants. Ortiz claims that he has suffered "emotional distress" do to the highly public nature of his conviction, making him the target of ridicule by his fellow inmates.

He claims that public scrutiny pressured him to take a plea deal, and that the use of his mugshot by Trump's campaign was illegal. He describes feeling “belittled,” having his “dignity shattered,” public “humiliation,” becoming a “target” and “publicly infamous.”

Brandon Ortiz-Vite demands compensation of $75 million, U.S. citizenship and a public apology from Trump.

Ortiz is self represented in the case and the lawsuit is likely to be thrown out for frivolity. Mugshots and case details are a matter of public record, they are not private information. Campaign speech is highly protected under the 1st Amendment and the convicted killer would face serious hurdles in any civil case against a sitting president with immunity. Furthermore, "humiliation" is much more difficult to establish than defamation; they are not the same thing.

Suing over a subjective feeling is nearly impossible.

Of course, no one cares if a murderer has his feelings hurt and the fact that he entered the country illegally to commit a murder makes Ortiz an even more detestable character in the eyes of many. The notion that the man was "pressured" into a plea deal holds no water, given the substantial amount of evidence against him.

Beyond the mountain of forensic evidence linking him to Garcia's death, Ortiz made a full confession several months before the Trump Campaign picked up on the case. His conviction was assured regardless of Trump, and his plea deal had nothing to do with public pressure.

What is most interesting about this situation is not the lawsuit, but the level of entitlement consistently displayed by illegal migrants when they are captured or convicted of a crime. Ortiz is not an isolated anomaly; he is representative of a cultural attitude held by third world foreigners seeking easy access to the "American Dream" (the American economy and a government subsidized life).

The third world views the west as a global open air bazarr, a wealthy market that is ripe for exploitation. They think all they have to do is cross the border and take what they want. US laws mean nothing to them, and under Democrat rule in blue states and cities, the laws are rarely applied to illegal migrants. Too many arrests or prosecutions of aliens would make Democrat sanctuary policies look bad.

And so, under Biden, many repeat offenders flooded back into the US, including Ortiz, and started pillaging once again. They were so emboldened by the open border and progressive pro-immigration rhetoric that they now think they can sue the US when they do finally get punished.