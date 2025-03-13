Coordination? Protesters Occupy 'Firebombed' Tesla Store While Anti-Israel Jews Swarm Trump Tower 'For Palestine'

Two protest takeovers by far-left groups unfolded in New York City early in the afternoon, appearing to be somewhat coordinated.

The first group of protesters expressed outrage over Elon Musk's DOGE at a Tesla showroom in Manhattan, while a second demonstration of far-left pro-Palestinian activists filled the lobby at Trump Tower.

Let's start with the rather dismal turnout of angry white liberals at the Tesla store in Manhattan, outraged that Musk is making the government more efficient by cutting fraud and waste from federal agencies.

This is why the Democrats want to destroy me

pic.twitter.com/6kreKPNPbf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

Turnout is not even in the hundreds or thousands—more like a dozen—likely because Secretary of State Marco Rubio's 83% budget cut to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), a rogue agency captured by the Deep State, has curbed the ability of shady NGOs linked to Democrats to use taxpayer funds to finance their color revolution-style riots, as they have in the past.

Leftist protesters are again occupying the Tesla store in Manhattan. The location was violently protested last week as multiple locations have been firebombed and shot up. pic.twitter.com/jcw0TmOdzh — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2025

Not all of today's protests were lame and uninspiring.

Dozens of far-left extremists, all wearing identical shirts—suggesting a high level of coordination—stormed the first floor of Trump Tower in a takeover-style tactic frequently employed by leftist groups.

🚨 #BREAKING: Anti-ICE & pro-Hamas “protestors” have taken over the first floor of Trump Tower in New York City



Arrest EVERY SINGLE ONE of them!



Before they inevitably start vandalizing the place and setting things on fire, as usual. pic.twitter.com/aeCwaJLmqn — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

X users point to "Jewish Voice for Peace" as the responsible non-profit for the coordinated protest inside Trump Tower.

Leftist rioters stormed Trump Tower in NYC and have been occupying it in support of a Palestinian man facing possible deportation for leading a organization urging terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/MM1cRUhQW8 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2025

Their identical shirts all read, "Jews say stop arming Israel." Many chanted: "Bring Mahmoud home now!"

The protesters are furious with the Trump administration's move to deport Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student who led pro-Palestinian encampment protests at Columbia University. Khalil's deportation has been caught up in courts this week.

NEW: Jewish Voice for Peace has taken over the lobby of Trump Tower to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil and that the U.S. government stop arming Israel. pic.twitter.com/ZhQhBHsSJt — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 13, 2025

For the DOGE team, this may be yet another taxpayer-funded far-left NGO to investigate—one that is being weaponized by the rudderless Democratic Party.

PPP loans.

How did so many protestors end up in Trump Tower?

Also, if Rubio hadn't neutered USAID, there would have likely been riots nationwide by now. Remember, Democrats funded the color revolution Marxist group BLM in 2020—and we all remember how that turned out.