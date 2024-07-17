print-icon
Cops Radioed "Blanket Tactical Channel" About Shooter After Rooftop Confrontation, Yet Nothing Was Done

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024 - 09:25 PM

Evidence continues to mount that Saturday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was allowed to happen, despite ample warning from bystanders, local PD, and even the shooter's parents.

To review:

  • Local PD notified the Secret Service that they had inadequate resources to monitor the building used by Crooks.
  • The parents of Thomas Matthew Crooks called law enforcement before the assassination attempt to warn them that their son was "missing" and they were "worried" about him.
  • Crowds were shouting at the police to do something about the guy on the roof with a rifle for several minutes.

And now for the kicker: 

After Crooks was positioned on the roof, one cop boosted another cop up to the roofline - only for Crooks to point his weapon at him. At that point, the boosted cop fell.

Both of them radioed the threat on a "blanket tactical channel" before the shooting, on which "everyone who was on the tactical channel heard it" according to Butler Township manager, Tom Knights.

"The boosting officer and the officer that fell were both on the radio indicating that there was an individual on the roof that did, in fact, have a weapon," said Knights. "There was a blanket tactical channel being used. Everyone who was on that tactical channel heard it."

Watch (via @KanekoaTheGreat):

It is unknown how much time passed between that radio communication and when shots rang out - or whether the Secret Service was on the "blanket tactical channel" (one would assume). But there was ample knowledge of the armed guy trying to kill Trump before he began shooting

We're sure Congress will get to the bottom of this...

...or not:

