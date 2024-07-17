Cops Radioed "Blanket Tactical Channel" About Shooter After Rooftop Confrontation, Yet Nothing Was Done

Evidence continues to mount that Saturday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump by shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was allowed to happen, despite ample warning from bystanders, local PD, and even the shooter's parents.

To review:

Three hours before the shooting, security for the rally caught Crooks with a rangefinder and let him go.

40 minutes before the shooting, law enforcement circulated a picture of Crooks crawling around on the ground.

Local PD notified the Secret Service that they had inadequate resources to monitor the building used by Crooks.

The parents of Thomas Matthew Crooks called law enforcement before the assassination attempt to warn them that their son was "missing" and they were "worried" about him.

WTH is this about pic.twitter.com/lR6ypitfqo — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) July 17, 2024

Crowds were shouting at the police to do something about the guy on the roof with a rifle for several minutes.

And now for the kicker:

After Crooks was positioned on the roof, one cop boosted another cop up to the roofline - only for Crooks to point his weapon at him. At that point, the boosted cop fell.

Both of them radioed the threat on a "blanket tactical channel" before the shooting, on which "everyone who was on the tactical channel heard it" according to Butler Township manager, Tom Knights.

"The boosting officer and the officer that fell were both on the radio indicating that there was an individual on the roof that did, in fact, have a weapon," said Knights. "There was a blanket tactical channel being used. Everyone who was on that tactical channel heard it."

Watch (via @KanekoaTheGreat):

The officer who confronted Thomas Matthew Crooks on the roof radioed a "blanket tactical channel" that there was "an individual on the roof with a weapon" before the assassination attempt on President Trump.



Why wasn't President Trump immediately evacuated?



Was the Secret… pic.twitter.com/c2J0KlQEwF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 17, 2024

It is unknown how much time passed between that radio communication and when shots rang out - or whether the Secret Service was on the "blanket tactical channel" (one would assume). But there was ample knowledge of the armed guy trying to kill Trump before he began shooting.

BREAKING: Secret Service knew about threat before Trump took stage at Pennsylvania rally, source sayshttps://t.co/SYSzuDHWjQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 17, 2024

3:00 — Assassin under suspicion when range finder sets off metal detector.



5:45 — counter-sniper spots assassin on roof. Radios it in.



6:02-6:04 — They still allow Trump to take the stage



6:11 — after enjoying seven minutes to set up his shot, assassin brandishes rifle at… — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) July 17, 2024

We're sure Congress will get to the bottom of this...

...or not: