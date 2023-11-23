Corporate Media Publishes Graphic Images Of Mass Shootings In Campaign For Gun Control 

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

The Billionaire-owned Washington Post and New York Times continue to push for gun control by any means necessary.

On November 16, The Washington Post published "Terror on Repeat." The report contains graphic images of the aftermath of highly publicized mass shootings in the United States.

The full effects of the AR-15's catastrophic force in mass killings are rarely seen in public.



To assess the extent of the destruction, The Post examined thousands of photos and videos and identified parallels across 11 mass shootings between 2012 and 2023. The graphic pictures… pic.twitter.com/HXH5lFX6BR — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 16, 2023

In a note linked in the article, The Post's executive editor wrote that they decided to publish the story to "enhance the public's understanding of mass killers' use of the readily available weapon, which was originally designed for war."

But really, the Post's use of the most graphic images they could get ahold of is the lowest form of attack. The Washington Post is dancing on the graves of victims whose lives were savagely cut short by the actions of murderers.

We should blame the actions of evil people on evil people. How would The Washington Post be judged if they did the same to Ford, GM, or Toyota every time a drunk driver killed someone? Their actions are the moral equivalent of not blaming the drunk driver for being a drunk driver and instead blaming the car.

Why isn't The Washington Post going after Ford for the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack or the 2017 New York City truck attack?

The Waukesha killer used a Ford Escape SUV to murder six people and injure another 62.

In New York City, the killer used a Ford Super-Duty pickup truck to kill eight people and injure 11.

Or how about going after Dodge when a murderer killed one person and injured 35 others in Charlottesville, VA, in 2017?

The AR-15 is in common use and is owned by millions of law-abiding Americans, just like millions of cars are in use. But you don't see the mainstream media blaming manufacturers for traffic deaths.

Instead of articles about beefing up school security or allowing teachers who demonstrate proficiency with firearms to carry for protection, The Washington Post is targeting the rifles used in the shootings instead.

By showing graphic images of the aftermath of shootings, this article is bound only to inspire copycat shooters in the future through media contagion.

Meanwhile, the New York Times published an article attempting to tie the Lake City Ammo plant to mass shootings. For those unaware, the government owns the Lake City Ammunition plant and can sell its excess ammunition to the civilian market.

The New York Times claims that, somehow, this ammo is responsible for mass shootings.

In reality, it's very likely that had Lake City not sold ammo, the shooters would have bought a different brand and still committed their evil acts. What anti-gun corporate media outlets like the New York Times realize, though, is that a massive amount of civilian ammunition is subsidized by Lake City, making prices cheaper for the civilian market.

Similarly, when Biden banned all Russian ammunition imports in 2021, this was another attack on gun owners' ability to have affordable ammo.

Because gun control has been (and continues to be) such a massive failure, and the prospect of passing new laws is slim, gun control groups must resort to pushing their unpopular ideology through underhanded means.

Regardless of the avenue of attack, Gun Owners of America stands ready to defend your Second Amendment rights.

* * *

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.