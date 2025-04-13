Cory Booker: "There's Enough Smoke Here" To Investigate Insider Trading On Tariffs

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said on Sunday that Congress should hold hearings to investigate whether there was any insider trading after President Donald Trump encouraged people to buy stocks before reversing his tariff policy last week.

"Do you think there's any evidence that anyone profited off of these tariffs?" asked Meet the Press host Kristen Welker.

To which Booker replied: "There is enough of an offense here, there's enough smoke here that should demand congressional hearings, adding "We are - we are a separate and equal branch of government. The Constitution lays out very clearly that Congress is not supposed to be spineless and submissive. It is supposed to hold oversight over the president. These are real, legitimate, justifiable questions."

Democrats began raising hell after Trump posted "This is a great time to buy" on Truth Social as stocks were in a downward spiral following the administration's chaotic tariff rollout. Hours after the post, the administration announced that most of the steep tariffs would be temporarily reduced, sending the stock market sharply higher.

That said, Democrats have not produced a shred of evidence to support the allegations that Trump, his advisors, or his allies acted on inside information regarding the trades.

Last week a group of 19 House Democrats sent a letter to the head of the SEC demanding an "immediate investigation into possible insider trading and market manipulation" in the days and hours leading up to the president's reversal on tariffs.

Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona also sought answers from the White House and the U.S. trade representative on their concerns about any illegal actions related to Trump’s tariff moves. -NBC News

Did someone act on what was coming?