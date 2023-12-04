Cosmopolitan Magazine Promotes Satanic Abortion Ritual To Its Readers

Submitted by blueapples on X,

It's long been said that the greatest trick that the devil played was convincing people he didn't exist. While an increasingly secularized world seen through the lens of moral relativism and away from the stark juxtaposition of a Manichaeistic duality of the struggle between light and dark has obfuscated the evil omnipresent in our lives, the wanton abandonment had for touting demonic forces may ultimately lead to a regression to the mean causing more people to resist the darkness so brazenly embraced as commonplace. From symbolism ubiquitously sewn into pop culture to outright advocacy for Satanism itself -- it's clear that humanity has never stopped fighting the battle between good and evil. While many chalk up the pervasive use of such symbolism as ironic and not to be taken literally -- Cosmopolitan Magazine's latest instance of promoting Satanism has swept the rug from under that juvenile and dismissive argument.

Last month, the popular magazine tailored toward the vanity of naive young women recently shared instructions with readers on how to perform a Satanic abortion ritual via its Instagram account. "What’s it like to have a Satanic abortion? For Jessica, a 37-year-old mother of three who received abortion medication via Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Clinic, ‘the experience was just very supportive,’" Cosmo opined. The magazine's Instagram post went up just 2 days after the magazine published a piece on The Satanic Temple's abortion clinic which was named after the mother of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in response to his penning of the majority opinion on Dobbs v. Women's Health, the case which overturned the long-standing precedent set forth by Roe v. Wade.

Cosmo went on to laud The Satanic Temple as a vanguard fighting for women's rights for operating out of New Mexico as a telehealth venture that prescribes abortion pills within the state. Throughout the piece rife with Crowlian language compelling its audience do "do what thou will", the magazine deludes readers into believing that The Satanic Temple doesn't actually worship Satan (you know, the literal entity it's named after). Instead, the article takes the tenor that Satanism is a nontheistic faith that promoted the values of self determination and rationality. This deluded ideology was first put forward by Anton Lavey during the formation of the Church of Satan and has been a stalwart in the propaganda acolytes of Satanism have used to promote their ideology.

Those tenets were taken up by Satanists following the Dobbs decision on the basis of arguing for a legal appeal against the precedent set overturning Roe v. Wade on the basis of it violating their first amendment right to free religious exercise. The same argument was made on appeals challenging Dobbs by several synagogues throughout the country. In contradiction to this claim, Lavey's Church of Satan has itself opined that it does not consider abortion to be a Satanic sacrament.

However, one does not need to possess more than a neophytic understanding of constitutional law to know that first amendment protections of freedom of religious exercise are not extended to the premise that argument makes. In 1990, The Supreme Court examined the very issue or religious freedom within the context of laws governing the public interest in the case of Employment Division, Department of Human Resources of Oregon v. Smith. In a 6-3 decision from the Rehnquist-era court in which each of the dissenting Associate Justices also joined parts of Sandra Day O’Connor’s concurrent opinion to the majority opinion written by Antonin Scalia, the SCOTUS held that first amendment protections do not extend to neutral laws made in the interest of preserving an underlying public interest.

In fact, The Satanic Temple's lawsuit on this basis challenging Indiana's ban on abortion was rejected by a judge with the United States District Court of the Southern District of Indiana in October. The basis for the dismissal of The Satanic Temple's case was that the temple had no standing to file suit given that it didn't operate any abortion clinics in the state and thus could not demonstrate any of its 90 members in the state of Indiana had their first amendment right infringed upon in line with their argument. The judge ruled, that without presenting specifically what members were affected that The Satanic Temple ultimately “failed to meet its burden to prove that there are actual or potential Indiana patients at all.”

Despite demonstrating a less than competent understanding of how the law works, The Satanic Temple is still marching on with its legal challenges to abortion bans in states throughout the country. As part of a multi-faceted strategy, the temple has also apparently enlisted the multitudes of liberal-leaning publications to be foot soldiers in the culture war its waging. Cosmopolitan Magazine is just the latest example of how Satanism uses pop culture as a means of brainwashing the masses.

Ironically, the feeble attempt to inherently align abortion advocacy with literal Satanism further undermines the moral grounds pro-choice advocates have. Of course, one would be more naive to expect than the average Cosmo reader to expect that they would have the self-awareness they'd need to see the mistake being made by associating abortions with Satanic rituals. However, if the axiom that the enemy or one's enemy is one's friend proves true, the off-putting optics of Cosmopolitan Magazine's lately satanic endeavor to gain allies will ultimately arouse more opposition than support of its cause in the "fight for bodily autonomy."