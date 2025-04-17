Cosplay Dystopia: Trans Individuals Are Seeking 'Asylum' In Canada

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Immigration attorneys in Canada are being “overwhelmed” with requests for information on how to seek asylum from transgender identifying individuals in the US, according to a report.

The Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail reports that alarmed alphabet people are looking to be granted political asylum as if it’s a hostile dystopian takeover a la The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We are receiving numerous inquiries from U.S. nationals, including many trans individuals, who are no longer feeling safe at home,” immigration lawyer Warda Shazadi Meighen told the outlet.

“International refugee protection is a last-resort option, granted only when a person’s home country is no longer safe,” the report notes.

The attorney further highlighted that Canadian law “certainly includes trans identity” as a valid justification for potential refugee protection from persecution.

“If that fear stems from U.S. state action or inaction, the state is considered the agent of persecution, and the claimant isn’t required to show they first sought protection from the authorities,” the attorney added.

A second attorney, Yameena Ansari, asserted that requiring individuals to identify by sex on government documents is “a form of violence.”

Okay, no it’s not.

Ansari claimed that her practice is inundated with desperate LGBTQQIAAP2S+ idnetifying Americans looking to escape to Canada.

“Some immigration lawyers have been hosting online seminars for LGBTQ communities on navigating Canadian immigration to address the volume of inquiries,” the Globe and Mail further reports.

“One last month, attended by 62 people, was dominated by questions about asylum claims from transgender Americans,” the report adds.

The Canadian government’s immigration website states that the country “has a proud history of providing protection to and helping resettle those most in need. That includes those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender diverse (LGBTQI+) community.”

CBC News in Canada is also covering the “plight” of such individuals looking for a new “safe space.”

