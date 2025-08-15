Costco Says It Will Not Sell Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Costco Wholesale said on Aug.14 that it would maintain its stance of not selling the abortion pill mifepristone at its U.S. pharmacies due to low customer demand.

A patient prepares to take Mifepristone, the first medication in a medical abortion, at a clinic in Carbondale, Ill., on April 20, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Mifepristone is a drug that blocks progesterone, the hormone needed for sustaining pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the drug in 2000 for terminating pregnancy through 10 weeks of gestation, stating on its website that mifepristone is safe when used properly.

“Our position at this time not to sell mifepristone, which has not changed, is based on the lack of demand from our members and other patients, who we understand generally have the drug dispensed by their medical providers,” the retailer said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

The move comes amid campaigns against the pill from faith-based groups, including exchange-traded fund provider Inspire Investing and legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

ADF legal counsel Michael Ross applauded Costco for its decision.

“Retailers like Costco keep their doors open by selling a lifetime of purchases to families, both large and small. They have nothing to gain and much to lose by becoming abortion dispensaries,” Ross said in a statement.

Students for Life America (SFLA) praised the move as “a stunning win for life,” saying that it hopes more companies would follow Costco’s policy.

“Costco Wholesale insists its reason was not based on pressure from groups like ours,” SFLA stated. “We at PLG [pro-life generation] never expected an acknowledgement or public change of corporate heart on record. But we would still like to commend the pro-life movement for speaking sense into Costco Wholesale, resulting in saving the lives of the preborn and women.”

In May, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the FDA to review mifepristone after an analysis found that nearly 11 percent of women who took the drug experienced serious adverse events, including sepsis and hemorrhaging.

That percentage is higher than the summary figure of less than 0.5 percent in clinical trials reported on the drug label, according to the Ethics and Public Policy Center, which published the analysis.

“I think the new data … is alarming, and clearly it indicates that at the very least, the label should be changed,” Kennedy said on May 14.

In July 2024, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent letters to Costco and other retailers to dispense the abortion drug in states where it is legal. In his letter to Costco, Lander warned that failing to do so could raise “significant investor concerns,” noting that the New York City Retirement Systems held $443.9 million in Costco stock.

Several investment advisers and corporate engagement consultants representing investors who held $56 million in Costco stock sent a letter to the retailer urging it not to sell mifepristone.

Their petition received support from thousands of investors and customers.

Reuters and Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.