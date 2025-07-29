Of Course A Seattle Cat Lady Wants To Ban The Blue Angels

The Blue Angels, America's elite military aviation stunt team now in its 79th year, may have met its match; a Seattle cat lady who says in a new lawsuit the military jets traumatized her ailing cat to death.

It's not just the cat lady either, Seattle climate activists took out a billboard in Seattle this week declaring, "Say No to Blue Angels." The billboard depicts two black people covering their ears, a Muslim granny shaking her fist, a white guy with a bullhorn, and a dog who can't even.

The group, made up of members from local climate groups - so basically a Voltron of soy, including radical leftists "Extinction Rebellion," is planning to march and hold a rally Aug. 2 in protest of the Blue Angels airshow that weekend, Fox News reports.

The billboard depicts people with hands over their ears and others raising their fists in protest of the jets, which they wrote cause "war trauma" and pollution. At the billboard’s unveiling on Tuesday, protesters held signs reading "Demilitarize Seafair" and "No military airshows." The climate activists are calling for military fighter jets to be excluded from participating in the annual event and demanding military airshows be scrutinized for their "harmful waste of resources, pollution and carbon emissions."

The Billboard's designer, Aedan McCall, lived on Mercer Island for more than a decade before leaving after the show triggered him.

"The sheer amount of carbon emissions the Blue Angels create - 670 tons in one weekend - is immense and wasteful on top of being a big display of U.S. militarism," McCall told The Seattle Times.

Meanwhile, community organizer Kimberly Larson created a petition calling for the end of the Blue Angels show - which more than 5,000 people have signed.

Dead Cat

Cat lady Lauren Ann Lombardi has sued Blue Angels officers in federal court, claiming that he sickly, elderly cat was 'terrorized' by the Blue Angels' "state-sanctioned acoustic torture..'

The lawsuit claims that the noise of low-flying F/A-18 fighter jets gave the cat panic attacks, who was already in critical condition due to her worsening congestive heart disease, and eventually led to her euthanasia in August 2024. So to be clear, the cat was on death's door and was voluntarily euthanized - but the Blue Angels gave the cat a panic attack, allegedly hastening its demise.

Lombardi is also pissed that the Blue Angels blocked her profanity-laced tirades on Instagram, and is seeking a court order to unblock her account and prohibit the Blue Angels from blocking any other accounts "on the basis of viewpoint."