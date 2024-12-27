Court Blocks Chicago Mayor From Firing Chicago Public Schools CEO

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

In a temporary victory for common sense, a Cook County Judge acted in the best interest of the City...

Story Background

On December 20, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s hand-picked school board voted unanimously to fire Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez without cause.

Johnson’s entire board resigned unanimously in November when Johnson told them to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. Johnson sought to terminate Martinez because Martinez didn’t support Johnson’s push to take out a high-interest loan to cover CPS’ $300 million shortfall.

The Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU) proposal includes annual raises of 10-12 percent after factoring in cost-of-living adjustments. And the union demands 13,000 new positions despite falling school enrollment.

Martinez filed suit on his removal from the CTU negotiations because his contact calls for 180 days extension if he is fired without cause.

Martinez Wins Temporary Restraining Order

Yahoo!Finance reports Pedro Martinez Wins Temporary Restraining Order Against School Board After Ouster.

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s handpicked school board was blocked from modifying Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez’s duties by a Cook County Judge on Tuesday, giving the embattled schools chief a victory as he battles with City Hall over the district’s future. Judge Joel Chupack granted Martinez a temporary restraining order against CPS board members after hearing arguments that they obstructed Martinez’s performance of his job duties. The Tuesday hearing — which lasted over an hour and a half — included an assertion by Martinez’s lawyer William J. Quinlan that CPS board members appointed by Johnson met with the teachers union but not their own team while negotiating the teachers contract Monday. “They’re not shy about the interference. They’re brazen. They’re bullish. And they’ll tell you that,” said Martinez’s attorney Quinlan of Quinlan Law Firm LLC before the judge. Quinlan filed a lawsuit in the Cook County Court last Friday to prevent the board from firing the CEO, and then amended the complaint early Tuesday morning. “The CEO, is the ‘sole representative of the Board’ authorized to conduct such negotiations,” according to the complaint. “(The board) didn’t even go to my team. They went directly to CTU, and even went after to strategize,” Martinez told the judge. “They feel empowered … They have the mayor and the board. And so they’re telling my team to agree.” The conflict dates back to September when the mayor asked CPS CEO Martinez to take out a $300 million high-interest loan to cover a new proposed teachers contract and a pension payment previously paid for by the city. Facing deficits of around $500 million in each of the next five years, Martinez said the loan would be fiscally irresponsible. Johnson then gave directives for Martinez to resign, according to an internal memo obtained by the Tribune. The mayor’s board resigned in October around the dispute, and Johnson — a former teacher and union organizer — appointed a new board. Quinlan handwrote an injunction that he handed to the judge before signing off for the holidays. A preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 3:15 p.m.

The corrupt CTU will no doubt take this up with the equally corrupt Illinois Supreme Court that is continually in bed with unions.

Would the higher court be willing to do the right thing? I suspect we will find out.

Conceivably, the US Supreme Court could eventually get involved. But such maneuvers can only last for 180 days.

Eventually, the CTU is likely to get what it wants despite the fact there is no way to pay for it.

The CPS Budget

The district’s budget is about $10 billion. It’s up nearly 30% increase in five years while serving fewer students.

By 2029 or 2030, the deficit is projected to be $4 billion per year on a $10 billion budget.

The city is broke.

The Corruption and Incompetence of Chicago’s Mayor Has No Bounds

For further discussion, please see The Corruption and Incompetence of Chicago’s Mayor Has No Bounds

I can’t help but think Johnson will eventually find jail because history suggests corrupt Illinois politicians eventually get there. Meanwhile, the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent kids are destroyed in a worst in the nation public school system.

Meanwhile, please note that In Chicago There’s Under a 50 Percent Chance Police Show Up If You are Shot

Good luck in Chicago getting the police to show up if you are shot, stabbed, a victim of domestic violence, or any number of other serious crimes.

But hey, Chicago hired 179 new community services administrators. How’s that working for you?

If you voted for Johnson, you got what you deserve. Unfortunately, it’s not what the city deserved.