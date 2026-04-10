Court Documents Reveal Confession Note Hand Written By Alleged Kirk Assassin

In September of 2025, prosecutors in the Charlie Kirk murder case alleged that they had access to a hand-written note left by prime suspect Tyler Robinson for his trans boyfriend which contained a confession to the crime. Tyler Robinson, 22, left a note under a keyboard for his roommate/romantic partner to discover, said Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray.

According to Mr Gray, the note said: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

Newly unsealed court documents now reveal that this letter does indeed exist.

An affidavit for a search warrant outlined a letter that Tyler Robinson allegedly wrote before Charlie Kirk's assassination. Robinson is accused of shooting and killing the conservative political activist on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Detectives seized ammunition, computers, a DNA sample, and a copy of a note that Robinson allegedly left for his roommate, with whom he had a romantic relationship. The affidavit states that an FBI agent met with Robinson's partner, Lance Twiggs, whom Robinson sometimes referred to as "Luna."

Twiggs showed the agent text messages between the two, which investigators photographed. In one of the messages, Robinson instructed Twiggs to "drop what you are doing" and "look under my keyboard." Twiggs told investigators he found the following handwritten letter:

"Luna, If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together. I lack the words to express how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, -Tyler."

Twiggs took a photo of the note, which he gave to investigators. The original had been partially burned according to reports, but was recovered and pieced together by forensics. With the existence of this hand-written letter now confirmed, and with Tyler Robinson's family and romantic partner scheduled to take the stand as witnesses for the prosecution in a preliminary hearing, the case against the suspect is becoming substantial.

This outcome should not be surprising given that Robinson's arrest report indicates he admitted to his parents that he committed the shooting of Charlie Kirk after they recognized him in surveillance photos.

After being confronted by his father, he reportedly confessed, and his parents arranged for Tyler to turn himself in.

Conspiracy theories have been swirling ever since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, with narratives ranging from Israeli ninjas trained by Mossad to Kirk's own security team being involved.

All of them seem to ignore the basic facts of the case including Robinson's own admissions to his family.

A recent article by The Daily Mail also added confusion when they reported that the bullet recovered from the crime scene "did not match" the rifle allegedly used by Tyler Robinson.

In reality, the bullet was fragmented and the tool marks damaged, making it impossible to match to any rifle, let alone Tyler Robinson's rifle.

This kind of bullet damage and "inconclusive matches" occur in up to 50% of shooting cases.

It is extremely common; in no way does the bullet data represent evidence that gun is not a match.

As the trial moves forward it is likely that more evidence will accumulate that the public was not aware of, which means people jumping to extraordinary conclusions might be made to look foolish when the trial is over.

Better to wait until all the facts are available.