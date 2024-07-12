"Craziest Training Video": Anti-Woke Crusade Goes After John Deere

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck is at it again. After successfully pressuring Tractor Supply to nuke its support for radical leftist causes that don't resonate with its blue-collar customer base, he's now exposing how the woke mind virus has infected John Deere.

"It's time to expose John Deere," Starbuck wrote on X on Tuesday. He highlighted issues such as the company funding "pride events for kids as young as 3" and pushing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives.

Starbuck said, "To put it mildly, John Deere seems to have forgotten who their customers are. Having a farm myself, I'm disgusted that a once great American brand is now taking this turn to seemingly embrace leftist policies that are diametrically opposed to the values of most farmers."

•… pic.twitter.com/nWnSUCW08K — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 9, 2024

Most of Starbuck's posts cite sources who have allegedly obtained woke material from the mega-corporation, of which Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is the 13th largest shareholder.

"What you're about to see may be the single craziest training video that I’ve ever seen," Starbuck said.

A @JohnDeere source sent me this video where employees are trained on what to do if they overhear employees saying that they’re uncomfortable with trans identifying men in women’s restrooms.… pic.twitter.com/GBMOKgTKkT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 12, 2024

"Multiple sources now tell me that John Deere allows men to use the same bathroom as women at work as long as they say they're trans," he said.

Sources have told me how uncomfortable it makes them but that it’s framed as discriminatory for them to have an issue with it @JohnDeere. pic.twitter.com/7s1MOMR5cE — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2024

He continued.

Do John Deere customers know that the company supports transitioning children? pic.twitter.com/PhHIHWPSAa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 10, 2024

And this.

All employees MUST agree to support DEI in… pic.twitter.com/uRVCmjS648 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2024

Is management worried about a boycott of tractors?

Sources tell me that @JohnDeere executives are meeting about the backlash they’re facing due to my reporting on the woke policies that they’ve embraced in recent years. No word yet on the content of the meetings but I hear they’re VERY concerned about the size of the backlash. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2024

Google search term "boycott john deere" has jumped to record highs.

Farmers aren't happy.

I can commit to never trade-in over 3 million $ of @JohnDeere equipment sitting in the shed from @crossimplement as well as cancelling plans to purchase a new 12 row folding head & high speed disk (+-$300k) this winter.

Will do my part to help inform local farmers. DEI and… https://t.co/VBrtaqJxGS pic.twitter.com/tWdzCSDlmC — Brock Bauman (@brockbauman) July 11, 2024

“Nothing runs like a Deere.” You just Ran @JohnDeere into the ground. Congratulations. You and your woke anti-American company can go fuck yourselves! #BoycottJohnDeere

BOUGHT 60 DAYS AGO, SOLD IT 2 WEEKS AGO! WONT EVER BUY ONE AGAIN!

EVER! https://t.co/vZD4IOAWXo pic.twitter.com/CUSh60twwJ — BOLDSPEAR777 (@TIME4WINNING777) July 10, 2024

John Deere boycott stats



Top causes for boycott

1 Policies on DEI

2 Anti-religion (Christianity)

3 Policies on gender



When we fight with our wallets, we win!

Join the boycott here 👇https://t.co/rVhIStXsXJ pic.twitter.com/WrCTtucOhM — W@r Wallet - Organized Boycotts (@w4r_wallet) July 10, 2024

