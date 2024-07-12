print-icon
print-icon

"Craziest Training Video": Anti-Woke Crusade Goes After John Deere

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 12, 2024 - 09:20 PM

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck is at it again. After successfully pressuring Tractor Supply to nuke its support for radical leftist causes that don't resonate with its blue-collar customer base, he's now exposing how the woke mind virus has infected John Deere. 

"It's time to expose John Deere," Starbuck wrote on X on Tuesday. He highlighted issues such as the company funding "pride events for kids as young as 3" and pushing DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives.

Starbuck said, "To put it mildly, John Deere seems to have forgotten who their customers are. Having a farm myself, I'm disgusted that a once great American brand is now taking this turn to seemingly embrace leftist policies that are diametrically opposed to the values of most farmers." 

Most of Starbuck's posts cite sources who have allegedly obtained woke material from the mega-corporation, of which Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust is the 13th largest shareholder. 

"What you're about to see may be the single craziest training video that I’ve ever seen," Starbuck said. 

"Multiple sources now tell me that John Deere allows men to use the same bathroom as women at work as long as they say they're trans," he said. 

He continued. 

And this. 

Is management worried about a boycott of tractors?

Google search term "boycott john deere" has jumped to record highs.

Farmers aren't happy. 

Why stop at Deere?

0
Loading...