Crime-Battered NYC McDonald's Starts Carding People At The Door

A notorious, crime-battered McDonald's in Brooklyn is going to extreme lengths to defend itself and its patrons -- prohibiting anyone who's under age 20 from entering without a parent and proper identification.

The outlet at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues has long been the site of violence and bloodshed, but an incident last week seems to have been the last straw that prompted the age-and-ID requirement. Nineteen-year-old manager Amber Hussain tells the New York Post that a group of juveniles that swarmed into the restaurant after school assaulted a security guard and shattered a glass door.

Excluded teenagers raise their fists at the McDonald's that's been the focus of juvenile mayhem for years (Halayne Seidman/ New York Post)

The location has prompted a staggering 324 calls to 911 in the last three years alone, but the location has been a crime hot-spot for more than a dozen years. In a notable 2011 incident captured on video, two thugs ambushed an 18-year-old as he entered, shooting him multiple times. The victim himself had five robbery arrests to his credit before narrowly dodging death at Ronald's crib:

According to Hussain's observations over her year of working at this mayhem-hammered location, here's what you'd be in for if you visited during after-school afternoon hours: Upwards of 20 teens who come in and "trash the store," hurl ice at patrons, rob Uber drivers of their bags of food, and fill the restaurant with marijuana smoke.

The 24-hour restaurant is using security guards to enforce the new policy (Halayne Seidman/ New York Post)

“If you’re from that area, you know that McDonald’s is horrible,” New Yorker Sania Bolasingh told the Post. “People fight in there – it’s not just kids being kids. People get stabbed, a delivery worker got jumped, he passed out."

To restore some semblance of order and dignity, the McDonald's outlet is now barring entry to children and teenagers through age 19 who aren't accompanied by a parent with proper ID. The Post observed a group of excluded teens standing outside the restaurant and shaking their fists in anger. “What do you expect a business owner to do?” Clyde Smith, a 48-year-old law clerk asked the Post. “This was always a place where kids would cause trouble.”

A peaceful scene, via the no-teen regime (Halayne Seidman/ New York Post)

The downward spiral of America's cities first brought us merchandise locked behind plexiglass, and now McDonald's outlets staffed with two security guards at a time barring unsupervised teenagers. TikTokker Sania Kaila toured the Brooklyn restaurant, asking her followers via video, "You see how peaceful this McDonald's is? You see how there's no kids, you see how there's no turmoil, how there's nobody fighting?" After showing the security guard posted at the door and the sign explaining the new policy, she said, "This is crazy [that it's come to this]. Stop messing up other people's place!"