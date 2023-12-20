Cry Victim: Chicago Mayor Rages Over Buses Of Immigrants From Texas

Leftists hate being exposed as hypocrites. Much of their social influence depends on two false notions – That they are rebels against the establishment and that they are the victims of oppression. In reality, the political left is the favored movement of the establishment and they are only ever victims of their own incompetence, lust for power and delusions of grandeur. The humanitarian costume they wear is easy to tear away – All you have to do is demand they follow through on their “principles” instead of only serving their own interests.

This is how Texas Governor Greg Abbot (among others) has taken the legs out from under pro-sanctuary Democrats – By giving them exactly what they claimed they wanted.

Tens of thousands of illegal migrants have now been bused to multiple sanctuary cities including Chicago, New York And Washington D.C. And needless to say, the progressives in these places are not happy. Texas towns deal with millions of illegals every year due to the Biden Administration's asylum policies and open border policies. The issue is growing more out of control with each passing month and 2023 is set to become the worst year ever for migrant crossings. Yet, a handful of the same migrants are now crippling the welfare apparatus of multiple blue cities.

The far-left Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is furious in the face of the overwhelming economic strain created by the influx of migrants. The same mayor proudly declared Chicago a sanctuary city in May of this year:

“Chicago is a sanctuary city. As such, we must always resist attempts to pit communities against each other and extend this sanctuary promise to everyone who needs it in our city – both long-time residents and newcomers alike.”

Today, Johnson is calling for a stop to the migrant buses, suggesting that Chicago cannot financially handle the population surge. Furthermore, Johnson labeled Greg Abbott's busing measures an “attack on the country.”

Chicago’ mayor is yelling at @GregAbbott_TX for sending illegals there😂😂



So Texas has the bear the brunt of all illegals and horrific Democrat policies?! Your anger is misplaced dude. pic.twitter.com/Uwsm7wCCkz — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 19, 2023

The reasons for the progressive support of open borders and mass immigration are transparent: They are luring in caravans of foreigners from mostly socialist leaning nations with the intent to eventually give them asylum and voting rights. It is an attempt to upend the very fabric of US culture and secure a political majority forever. It's an immoral plan, but also an effective plan. They are using our own tax dollars to entice migrants with welfare subsidies; they are using our money to buy a new voting block to tip the scales of power in their favor.

This is not a theory, this is an agenda leftists admit to. There are multiple states and cities in which Democrats have introduced measures to allow non-citizens to vote in elections. Most of these actions have been implemented in the past year leading into 2024. Then there is the always looming possibility that Democrats will force an amnesty bill into law, giving automatic citizenship to millions of foreigners without regard for economic concerns. There is a clear agenda to overwhelm America's elections with foreign votes.

The plan doesn't really work, though, if all these illegals are bused out of red states or red counties and into predominantly blue regions of the nation. If the Dems can't destabilize red states or turn those states blue, then the immigrants are of no use to them. In fact, the immigrants become a millstone dragging blue cities and states down into the economic depths.

Here we see the sudden and predictable disappearance of so-called "progressive empathy." They want open borders, but they want migrants to stay in conservative regions where they serve a political purpose. They never intended for illegals to flood into their own blue neighborhoods. The outrage that leftist mayors like Brandon Johnson are feeling right now is of their own making. They did this to themselves.