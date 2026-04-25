Crypto Industry On Track To Surpass 2024 Spending On Texas Midterms

Crypto super PACs scored big in the 2024 midterms, backing 53 of 58 candidates who won seats in Congress nationwide - including four from Texas.

(Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune, Azul Sordo/The Texas Tribune)

This cycle, the same groups are pouring money into a fresh slate of Texas contenders and are on track to exceed their 2024 spending levels in the state, according to KSAT.

Two major PACs - Defend American Jobs and Protect Progress - have already committed more than $2.5 million to Texas candidates this year, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings. Both are tied to Fairshake, the cryptocurrency industry’s massive super PAC war chest, which started 2026 with $193 million in cash on hand.

When combined with other crypto-aligned super PACs, the industry has spent at least $28 million on congressional races nationwide so far this cycle. At the same point in the 2024 cycle, those groups had spent roughly $22 million.

In 2024, Protect Progress was the primary crypto spender in Texas, dropping nearly $1 million to help Rep. Julie Johnson win her Democratic primary and general election. Overall, Protect Progress and three other crypto super PACs - including Defend American Jobs and Fairshake - spent a combined $2.5 million on Texas candidates such as Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, and Rep. Craig Goldman.

Since the last midterms, Congress has passed major cryptocurrency legislation, including the GENIUS Act in July 2025 - the first federal regulatory framework for the industry, which passed with bipartisan support and was backed by crypto groups. Yet the industry’s sharp increase in political spending suggests it remains concerned about potential new restrictions.

Bills such as the Clarity Act, which critics argue would weaken oversight of crypto markets, are still under negotiation and could further shape policy.

"The fear is there’s going to be significant regulation on the part of Congress, and so [crypto PACs] want to find people who would be willing to at least listen to them," said Daron Shaw, a government professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

In Texas, nearly two-thirds of the crypto spending has gone to a single candidate: Rep. Christian Menefee. Fairshake’s progressive arm, Protect Progress, has spent more than $1.5 million to help Menefee defeat Rep. Al Green in a runoff for a Houston-area seat that covers much of Harris County. Green was drawn out of his original district in redistricting, while Menefee won a special election in January.

Green, a member of the House Financial Services Committee, has opposed key pro-crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act. He has also publicly criticized cryptocurrency’s potential to undermine U.S. sanctions and the environmental impact of crypto mining.

Menefee, by contrast, has embraced blockchain technology on his campaign site, saying it can "increase trust, transparency and efficiency" when paired with strong consumer protections. The industry group Stand with Crypto gave Menefee an "A" rating and Green an "F."

"When you get an ‘F’ that means they don’t like you," Green said on the House floor March 19. "When they don’t like you, they’ll do whatever they can … to expel you, to evict you."

Menefee, who holds a significant financial edge, told reporters he recognizes the widespread adoption of crypto and wants smart regulation to curb scams.

"Over 70 million Americans have crypto right now, and a lot of them are young, a lot of them live in Texas-18, a lot of them are Black and brown folks," Menefee said. "My job is to protect them, and you can’t protect people when you refuse to engage on an issue."

The race has also highlighted a generational split: Green is 78, while Menefee is 37. Menefee argues his generation is more open to emerging technologies like crypto and that lawmakers shouldn’t "bury [their] heads in the sand." Green did not respond to a request for comment.

On the Republican side, Defend American Jobs has spent roughly $771,000 supporting Jessica Steinmann, who is running to succeed retiring Rep. Morgan Luttrell in Magnolia. Steinmann, a former Trump administration official and aide to Sen. Ted Cruz, describes herself as a "strong supporter of digital assets, blockchain technology and financial innovation" that promotes economic freedom without stifling growth.

The same PAC has spent about $92,000 backing Chris Gober, a conservative attorney seeking to replace retiring Rep. Michael McCaul in Central Texas. Gober’s campaign emphasizes boosting technology investment and turning Austin and the Brazos Valley into "America’s center for innovation," though he does not highlight crypto specifically.

Defend American Jobs also spent approximately $141,000 on Trever Nehls - twin brother of Rep. Troy Nehls - who won the primary in a solidly Republican district outside Houston after his brother opted not to seek reelection.

Michael Beckel of Issue One, a nonpartisan group focused on reducing money in politics, noted that cryptocurrency was once a fringe sector but has rapidly gained influence.

"The cryptocurrency industry wants people in Washington and in state houses to be able to pick up their phone calls," he said.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said crypto super PACs were unusually effective in 2024 and appear set to repeat that success.

"Crypto was successful last cycle in being the only player on the block, and having a chilling effect on political leaders being willing to put any rules or guardrails," Green said.