Culture Shift: Google Calendar Removes Pride, Black History Month, Other DEI Dates

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Google Calendar has erased so called ‘cultural’ dates including Pride, Black History Month, Indigenous People Month, and Hispanic Heritage, and will only display official public holidays and national observances going forward.

Over 500 million people who use Google Calendar will no longer see the DEI dates popping up with a spokesman for the company explaining that “maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable.”

In other words, there are too many made up woke ‘holiday’ dates to keep up with.

Some have interpreted the move as an effort to fall into line with the Trump administration’s purging of DEI nonsense from government agencies.

Google founder Sergey Brin met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December, as did Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Deranged leftist Google Calendar users have flooded support pages with complaints, accusing the company of  “capitulating to fascism,” and being “Nazi sympathisers.”

