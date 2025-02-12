Culture Shift: Google Calendar Removes Pride, Black History Month, Other DEI Dates

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Google Calendar has erased so called ‘cultural’ dates including Pride, Black History Month, Indigenous People Month, and Hispanic Heritage, and will only display official public holidays and national observances going forward.

Over 500 million people who use Google Calendar will no longer see the DEI dates popping up with a spokesman for the company explaining that “maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable.”

Google Calendar will no longer force pride month onto your calendar going forward. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CM0ndmSy3a — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 11, 2025

In other words, there are too many made up woke ‘holiday’ dates to keep up with.

They’re saying this wasn’t sustainable?



No kidding… pic.twitter.com/74hdZIwBaX — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) February 11, 2025

Some have interpreted the move as an effort to fall into line with the Trump administration’s purging of DEI nonsense from government agencies.

Common sense is making a comeback who’d thought that would happen — The Goon (@Supergoon231) February 11, 2025

Google founder Sergey Brin met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in December, as did Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Sounds like Google got the message. So they can make good decisions, that's good to know. #zelena — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) February 11, 2025

All this garbage will be gone within the next 4 years. — Stewie Griffin (@StewGriffin52) February 11, 2025

Deranged leftist Google Calendar users have flooded support pages with complaints, accusing the company of “capitulating to fascism,” and being “Nazi sympathisers.”

If it wasn't clear before, FUCK Google. Fuck Donald. Fuck fascism. You can remove us off your calendar but you can't remove us off this planet.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇸✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻 — Potatoo (@potatoo4905) February 11, 2025

