Elon Musk told Joe Rogan, during his latest podcast appearance, that given unlimited powers (which he doubts is possible in our supposedly democratic regime), he could "cut the federal budget in half.. and get more done."

Reflecting on his disappointing efforts at DOGE (which he notes were stalled by both the left and the right not wanting to end the grift), Musk notes the authoritarian nature of an end-game solution to the US government's spending problems make it nearly impossible, but he argues that many U.S. government departments are wasteful and counterproductive, citing the Department of Education as a prime example.

Created in the late 1970s, he said, educational outcomes have worsened ever since - proving that centralization often destroys competition and results.

As 'Camus' noted on X, Musk questioned why, when America first thrived with just a few departments - State, Treasury, War, and Justice - we now need an enormous federal apparatus that employs millions in roles “that add no real value.”

Referring to a famous Milton Friedman anecdote, Musk mocked the idea that keeping unproductive jobs alive somehow benefits society.

“If you want job creation for its own sake,” he joked, “have people dig with teaspoons instead of shovels.”

His core philosophy was clear: true progress comes from productivity, innovation, and useful work - not bureaucracy.

Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Podcast: “Cut the federal budget in half—and get more done.”



Source: Camus