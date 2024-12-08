CVS Removes Executives' Photos From Website Amid Industry Security Concerns

Authored by Rudy Blalock via The Epoch Times,

CVS Health has removed photographs of its executives from the company’s website, a move confirmed to NTD News in an emailed statement on Friday. The reason for this action remains undisclosed.

“We can confirm that we removed the photos from our website, but have no other comment,” CVS told NTD News.

This decision comes in the wake of heightened security concerns within the health care industry, following the recent fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City.

In response to the incident, several health insurance companies have taken precautionary measures. Medica, a Minnesota-based nonprofit health care firm serving 1.5 million customers across 12 states, announced the temporary closure of all six of its locations.

“Although we have received no specific threats related to our campuses, our office buildings will be temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution,” Medica stated. The company also removed biographies about its executives from its website as an extra safety measure.

UnitedHealth Group, Thompson’s employer, took similar steps by removing photos of its top executives from its website hours after the shooting, later removing their names and biographies as well.

Centene Corp., a major government health insurer, has moved its upcoming investor day on Dec. 12 to a virtual format.

CEO Sarah London said in a news release she was saddened to learn of the news.

“All of us at Centene are deeply saddened by Brian Thompson’s death and want to express our support for all of those affected,” she stated.

Authorities continue to investigate Thompson’s murder, exploring potential leads including the suspect’s possible bus travel from Atlanta to New York in late November, using information collected from Greyhound.

In a recent interview, New York Mayor Eric Adams told TV station WPIX he was confident the suspect would be caught.

“We are on the right road to apprehend him and bring him to justice,” he said.

The incident has sparked discussions about the security of executives across various industries.

According to Fred Burton of Ontic, a provider of threat management software, “I’ve been on the phone all day with some organizations asking for consultation, saying, ‘Am I doing enough?’” he told The Associated Press.

Dave Komendat, president of DSKomendat Risk Management Services, told AP that investor meetings like the one Thompson was going to attend when he was shot are often considered high-risk because of how they’re publicized.

“It gives people an opportunity to arrive well in advance and take a look at the room, take a look at how people would probably come and go out of a location,” he said.