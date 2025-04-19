'Cyborg 1.0': World's First Robocop Debuts With Facial Recognition And 360° Camera Vision

Thailand has debuted the world's first 'Robocop' designed to detect and prevent crime with advanced AI.

Royal Thai Police/Facebook

Equipped with 360-degree cameras for eyes, the cutting-edge cyborg maintains constant surveillance with real-time monitoring. The robocop, named Police Colonel Nakhonpathom Plod Phai, meaning "Nakhonpathom is safe," was unveiled during the Songkran festival in Nakhon Pathom province on Wednesday. The debut was announced via a Facebook post by the Royal Thai Police, according to a report by The Sun.

The robocop has cameras for eyes... Royal Thai Police/Facebook

The robocop is also able to detect weapons, such as knives and wooden batons. In neighboring China, humanoid robots have started supporting police patrols.

Interesting Engineering reports:

In Shenzhen, PM01 model robots developed by EngineAI have been deployed alongside officers, wearing high-visibility police vests. These robots have been seen engaging with pedestrians—waving, shaking hands, and responding to voice commands—according to local media reports. A recent video shows a PM01 robot waving to a crowd, sparking curiosity about its purpose in law enforcement. First launched in December 2024, the PM01 features agile mobility, an interactive touchscreen, and an open-source platform. This design allows developers worldwide to contribute to its evolution by adding new features and capabilities through secondary development.

Last year, Logon Technology, a Chinese robotics company, unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot, described as a "technological breakthrough," with an army of these spherical robocops spotted rolling through cities across China, The Sun said. The robocop’s debut underscores the growing importance of robot technology. During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, CEO Elon Musk revealed the the company is preparing aiming to begin the production of its own humanoid, Optimus, this year.

🚨ELON MUSK: "This year we hope to make about 5,000 Optimus robots...but even 5,000 robots is the size of a Roman legion FYI. That's a scary thought, a legion of robots. I think we'll literally build a legion of robots this year, and maybe 10 legions next year? It's kind of a… pic.twitter.com/R992X5OA8r — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) March 21, 2025

“This year, we hopefully will be able to make about 5,000 Optimus robots,” Musk said. “We’re technically aiming for enough parts to make 10,000, maybe 12,000, but since it’s a totally new product with a totally new, like everything is totally new, I’ll say we’re succeeding if we get to half go the 10,000.”

“But even 5,000 robots, that’s the size of a Roman legion, FYI, which is like a little scary thought. Like a whole legion of robots, I’ll be like ‘whoa.’ But I think we will literally build a legion, at least one legion of robots this year, and then probably 10 legions next year. I think it’s kind of a cool unit, you know? Units of legion. So probably 50,000-ish next year,” the world’s richest man added.