Daily Wire Names New CEO As Audience, Revenue Challenges Mount

The Daily Wire announced Tuesday that CEO Caleb Robinson is stepping down effective immediately and transitioning to a board role while retaining significant ownership in the company. Mike Richards, who joined as President and Chief Content Officer roughly a year ago, has been named the new CEO.

Robinson framed the move as a deliberate shift: "Stepping down as CEO of Daily Wire. Effective immediately, my new title is 'guy on the board who still owns a lot of the company.' Pay cut in stress. Raise in the important things."

Earlier this month, Puck reported that The Daily Wire's audience is in freefall. Ben Shapiro's flagship show episodes, which once regularly drew several million viewers, now average around half a million. The company reportedly lost 80,000 YouTube subscribers in 2026 alone, described by analyst Kyle Tharp as "the steepest decline of any major political channel" this year.

A few days later, New York Magazine highlighted other warning signs, including Daily Wire YouTube videos garnering fewer than 10,000 views days after posting (a sharp contrast to the channel's more than 3 million subscribers) and mocked comment sections. While acknowledging poor business decisions such as feature films, the Pendragon Cycle fantasy series, and unusual merchandise lines, Barkan argued the deeper issue is the "collapse of Shapiro’s constituency," particularly among young and Gen-Z conservatives who once drove the company's growth.

In recent weeks the company carried out layoffs affecting a reported 42 employees - roughly 20 percent of headcount - concentrated at its Nashville production office. A Daily Wire source told Puck that the cuts were a "course correction after years of mismanagement and overhiring," while attributing part of the audience softening to platform algorithm changes that favor more partisan or conspiratorial content.

Sources close to the company described the cuts as a course correction after years of mismanagement and overhiring, and attributed any audience decline to platform algorithms that prioritize more-partisan or even conspiratorial content. But Ben’s competitors and other industry insiders suspect it has more to do with a “MAGA vibe shift,” and the growing unpopularity of his support for Israel and the war in Iran, among other issues. -Puck

A spokesperson told the outlet that the company had "made a difficult decision to restructure the organization, which included layoffs to a number of teams."

Internal Tensions and the Pendragon Cycle

Much of the strain traces back several years according to Puck. While the company hit strong revenue growth - Boreing told the outlet in late 2024 it was on pace to exceed $200 million annually - tensions grew between the co-founders over Boreing's ambitious creative projects.

Central to the rift was The Pendragon Cycle, a seven-episode Arthurian fantasy series. Boreing reportedly secured an eight-figure budget but ultimately spent nearly three times that amount. Sources said both Shapiro and Robinson initially signed off on the project but became disillusioned as costs mounted and Boreing took a leave to focus on it. This contributed to a deeper falling-out.

In late 2024 or early 2025, Robinson pushed to engage SPAC SilverBox Capital to explore strategic options, including a possible exit. Boreing reportedly opposed the move, viewing it as jeopardizing the company's mission. He stepped down as co-CEO in March 2025, officially to focus on creative projects. According to Puck's reporting, Shapiro and Boreing largely stopped communicating afterward, aside from a call following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Reactions from the Right

The Daily Wire's challenges and Shapiro's staunch pro-Israel positions have fueled sharp criticism from prominent voices in the populist/America First wing of the conservative movement.

Tucker Carlson has been among the most vocal. On a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Carlson downplayed Shapiro's influence amid discussions on the Iran conflict:

"You wonder where the pressure's coming from... Those are clearly the spokesmen for the coalition applying pressure, but they're not in themselves powerful figures... Ben Shapiro's going out of business."

He further described figures like Shapiro and Mark Levin as occupying "the outer fringe of the outer fringe" with minimal real audience or constituency.

Megyn Kelly has pushed back against Shapiro's attacks while commenting on the layoffs. She has noted her own show's stronger performance metrics compared to Shapiro's and expressed a mix of schadenfreude and detachment. In one recent post, she highlighted her audience numbers dwarfing Shapiro's.

Candace Owens, who was terminated from The Daily Wire in 2024, has repeatedly mocked the company's troubles and accused Shapiro of relying on "fake" or purchased views. In a May 15, 2026 post reacting directly to the New York Magazine article, she wrote:

"As if the Ben Shapiro crash out over the New York Magazine article couldn't get more hilarious... Also Tucker is big in Pakistan? The cope here is beyond exceptional." (View post)

Owens has tied the decline to Shapiro's foreign policy stance and past internal conflicts.

As if the Ben Shapiro crash out over the New York Magazine article couldn’t get more hilarious.



Someone fed Ben Shapiro bad intel and he ran to his show to giddily report on it. 😂



To the express contrary, we actually just increased our production staff by 2.



Also Tucker is… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 15, 2026

Other America First voices have amplified the "MIGA" (Make Israel Great Again) critique, accusing Shapiro and the Daily Wire of prioritizing Israeli interests over American ones. The New York Magazine piece echoed this sentiment, arguing that Shapiro's conservatism retains support among Republican elites but is being rejected by the future grassroots of the party - especially younger conservatives who view the Iran conflict as a costly quagmire tied to foreign policy priorities. Posts frequently reference Shapiro's consistent calls for strong U.S. support for Israel as a key driver of audience alienation.

Ben Shapiro's @benshapiro Pro Israel Empire Crumbles For America Last Stance



New York Magazine reports that Ben Shapiro's once-dominant position as the "king of conservative media" has collapsed in 2026.



The Daily Wire is undergoing major layoffs, its YouTube subscriber base… pic.twitter.com/iftvIEM7sH — AMERICA 24 (@America24news_) May 15, 2026

Shapiro has pushed back forcefully, dismissing critics as part of a "woke right" and insisting the company is executing standard restructuring while expecting a strong advertising year.

Robinson's departure and Richards' ascension - the latter bringing extensive experience in scaled television production from Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune - come as the company attempts to stabilize. Daily Wire officials continue to emphasize its large subscriber base, daily content output, and enduring role as a major voice on the right.

The story reflects broader pressures in independent media: the difficulty of scaling personality-driven outlets into entertainment studios, platform volatility, and realignment within conservative audiences following the 2024 election - particularly around foreign policy and Israel.

Whether the latest leadership change and restructuring can reverse the recent audience and momentum losses remains to be seen. The company has not issued further public comment beyond Robinson's statement as of this writing. Developments are expected to be addressed directly on Daily Wire platforms in the coming days.

* * *

Psst, need anything? We run a tight ship but your support is always appreciated.