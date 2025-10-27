Dallas Doctor Surrenders License After Texas AG Sues For Prescribing Gender Transition Drugs To Minors

Authored by Aldgra Fredly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A Dallas-based doctor has surrendered her medical license following a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in 2024, accusing her of illegally prescribing gender transition drugs to minors.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Nov. 1, 2021. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Paxton announced on Oct. 24 that Dr. May C. Lau has given up her state medical license but that the legal case over her alleged violation of Texas’s ban on gender transition treatment for minors is still ongoing.

“May Lau has done untold damage to children, both physically and psychologically, and the surrendering of her Texas medical license is a major victory for our state,” Paxton said in a statement.

“My case against her for breaking the law will continue, and we will not relent in holding anyone who tries to ‘transition’ kids accountable.”

Records from the Texas Medical Board indicate that Lau’s medical license was “canceled by request” earlier this month.

Her attorney did not respond by publication time to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, filed by the state of Texas in October 2024, alleged that Lau prescribed high-dose cross-sex hormones to 21 minors for the purpose of gender transitioning.

The case falls under Senate Bill 14, a law that took effect in September 2023 and was upheld by the Texas Supreme Court in June 2024. The legislation prohibits gender transition medical procedures for minors, including surgeries, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones.

The law also mandates that the Texas Medical Board shall revoke the medical license or other authorization to practice medicine of a physician who violates its provisions.

According to the lawsuit, Lau allegedly prescribed testosterone, which is a controlled substance, to female minors as part of treatments intended to alter their gender or affirm a gender identity different from their biological sex.

The lawsuit further alleged that Lau falsified medical and billing records “to mislead pharmacies, insurance providers, and/or patients” into believing the testosterone prescriptions were for other medical reasons.

Lau entered into a Rule 11 agreement with the state of Texas earlier this year, which prohibits her from practicing medicine on patients entirely while the case is still ongoing.

Under the agreement, Lau is prohibited from prescribing or billing for treatments “that are for the purposes of transitioning a minor’s biological sex” and from using false diagnoses or billing codes to affirm a gender identity inconsistent with a minor’s sex.

Paxton brought similar charges against two other doctors—El Paso-based Dr. Hector Granados and Dallas-based Dr. Brett Cooper—under the same legislation in 2024. Cooper has signed a Rule 11 agreement with Texas, and Granados was subjected to a court-ordered temporary injunction, according to the attorney general’s office.

Chase Smith contributed to this report.