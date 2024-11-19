Damning Report Highlights Growing Intolerance And Violence Against Christians In Europe

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

A new report from the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe (OIDAC Europe) has sounded the alarm about escalating violence and discrimination faced by Christians across the continent.

In 2023, 2,444 anti-Christian hate crimes were documented across 35 European countries. These crimes ranged from vandalism and arson to physical violence and restrictions on religious freedoms. The findings reveal a concerning trend that has left Christian communities feeling increasingly vulnerable.

The report published on Friday highlighted France, the U.K., and Germany as areas of particular concern. France recorded nearly 1,000 hate crimes last year, making it the most affected country. The incidents included the desecration of churches and cemeteries, with at least 84 direct attacks on individuals.

DISCRIMINATION:

OIDAC Europe’s report also found discrimination against Christians in the workplace and in public life in some European countries, leading to increasing self-censorship among Christians in Europe. pic.twitter.com/W8nPfZIX3W — Observatory on Intolerance against Christians EU (@OIDACEurope) November 15, 2024

Meanwhile, the U.K. experienced over 700 incidents, a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. One high-profile case involved the conviction of an individual for silently praying outside an abortion clinic, illustrating the growing tension around public expressions of faith.

In Germany, there was a concerning 105 percent increase in anti-Christian hate crimes, climbing from 135 in 2022 to 277 in 2023. Churches were frequent targets, with vandalism and property damage often unreported in official statistics, according to the report. Estimates suggest at least 2,000 cases of property damage against religious institutions went unnoticed due to the lack of a clear political motive.

The report outlines the various forms these attacks have taken. Vandalism accounts for the majority, making up 62 percent of incidents, followed by arson, threats, and physical violence. A small percentage of cases even involved attempted or completed murders.

‘I will rape Jesus!’ – Migrant shouts obscenities on video while smashing Swedish Catholic church windows with rocks. https://t.co/vbxw90EJG6 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) August 23, 2023

The growing self-censorship among Christians in Europe was also highlighted as an equally concerning issue. For the first time since records began in 1953, more Christians report feeling they must be cautious when speaking about their faith than those who feel free to express it openly. This shift marks a dramatic change from 1981 when 83 percent of Christians said they felt no barriers to discussing their beliefs. Now, only 40 percent feel the same way.

Compounding the issue are restrictions on religious freedoms imposed by some European governments. Beyond high-profile legal cases like the U.K. prayer conviction, bans on religious processions and other policies have disproportionately affected Christians.

The mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski has banned the display of religious symbols such as crosses in public buildings, making it the first city in Poland to do so. https://t.co/FpE9whq426 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) May 17, 2024

Moves to secularize traditional Christian holidays have also become more frequent, and despite falling under the threshold of a hate crime, it is indicative of a gradual move away from Christian values.

The move has sparked a backlash from parents and politicians who fear Austria’s customs are being sidelined for cultural sensitivity. https://t.co/8WeCan2Yqo — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 28, 2024

Experts warn that the real scale of the problem is far greater than official statistics suggest. Regina Polak, OSCE’s special representative for combating racism, xenophobia, and discrimination, described anti-Christian hate crimes as a “message of exclusion” that impacts not only the victims but society as a whole.

OIDAC Managing Director Anja Hoffmann echoed this concern, emphasizing the significant number of unreported cases.

She urged governments to take more proactive measures to protect Christian communities and ensure that hate crimes are accurately documented and addressed.

