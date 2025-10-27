Danish Commercial Warns White Citizens About Breeding With Other Whites

Like it or not, advertising is culture. Marketing is an expression of a society's norms, values and demographics. It is meant to serve the free market by appealing to either a target demographic or the most common demographic as a way to sell products and services. That said, advertising can also be used as propaganda, designed to sell ideologies rather than soda, cars and insurance.

This has been the primary setting of marketing in the west for at least the past ten years - The vast majority of commercials have political messaging embedded within them. Though it might not be obvious for the unaware, once you notice the patterns it's impossible to avoid them.

A new propaganda advertisement paid for by Denmark's state television and posing as a promotion for a science show called "Evolution."

The commercial features an "expert" interrupting a white Danish couple as they flirt with each other. He explains to them that the history of war in Denmark introduced foreign DNA into their gene pool which "protected them from disease". He then compares their relationship to inbreeding and suggests they find new partners with more "exotic" genetics.

The woman then smiles as if she's intrigued by the idea.

This ad in Denmark shows two Danes making out before an "expert" shows up and tells them that they shouldn't date each other because that is inbreeding and that they need to have kids with non-whites. pic.twitter.com/liNcIVCnez — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 26, 2025

The series was originally created in 2020, but is now being re-aired with "inbreeding" ads this year. Perhaps Danish TV is unaware of the rapid political shift away from woke propaganda from 2020 to 2025? This messaging is a stark contrast from Denmark's "Do It For Denmark" ad campaign in 2014, which encouraged Danish couples to get busy and combat the nation's population decline by making more babies.

Setting aside the lack of historical context and scientific accuracy, the inbreeding commercial plays into an ongoing trend of anti-white sentiment in advertising in Europe over the last decade. It also is clearly meant to support the government's pro-mass immigration stance, which has led to Denmark's foreign numbers doubling to 16.3% of the population in less than ten years (as well as a 30% increase in violent crime over the same time period).

One trend that has been noticed in Europe and the US is the increasing prevalence of minorities in advertising while white people (specifically white men) are greatly diminished. In the UK, for example, the population is 83% white, but you wouldn't know by watching their advertisements. Black citizens in the UK are 4% of the population, yet they make up over 50% of actors featured in commercials as noted in Channel 4's "mirror" data.

One is hard pressed to find happy white couples in these ads. Instead, mixed-race couples dominate marketing in the west, despite the fact that they represent only 10% of all marriages in the US and Europe.

Mention this over-representation in the UK in a political setting, however, and you will be attacked as a racist. The common retort: "Why do you care?"

'She should be utterly ashamed of herself.'



Labour's Wes Streeting condemns Reform MP Sarah Pochin’s remarks about adverts 'full of black people,' labelling them racist. pic.twitter.com/gHNbBF9Fj8 — LBC (@LBC) October 26, 2025

But what would the progressive response be if minorities were being systematically removed from advertising below their percentage of the population? Well, we already know how they would respond.

The Sidney Sweeney jeans/genes ad broadcast this summer for American Eagle triggered a salty firestorm among leftists who accused the company and Sweeney of "Nazi propaganda." A beautiful white woman talking about her good genes was treated like the ultimate social crime. Leftists couldn't handle just one commercial that stepped outside of their narrative.

This is how much the political left cares about controlling the messaging of advertising. They care because they believe that marketing is a tool for social engineering. And, they seem to be particularly interested in getting rid of white couples, not just in media, but in the real world.