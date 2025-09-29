Dark-Money NGO Network Pressures Democrats To Shut Government Down

Part of the Democratic Party's dark-money, billionaire-funded NGO network has repositioned its activist groups to unleash a campaign that mobilizes left-wing voters to mount a full-blown pressure campaign against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democratic senators not to concede to President Trump, thereby voting against government funding and triggering a partial shutdown.

"CALL NOW: Tell Your Democratic Senator(s) to Make Sure Schumer Doesn't Hand Trump a Blank Check," far-left activist group Indivisible wrote on its website.

In a recent ZeroHedge NGO money-mapping report, Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) exposed that the Indivisible Project (read report), the official organizer of the "No Kings" protest, has received millions of dollars in funding from the Arabella Advisors network. This web of dark-money NGOs bankrolls the protest industrial complex that has waged continuous war on President Trump, the 'America First' agenda, and by extension, all of the president's supporters nationwide.

Indivisible continued in the call to action to Democrats:

Federal government funding runs out on September 30—and Republicans need Democratic votes to clear the filibuster and avoid a government shutdown. Democrats have a strong hand to play. They must use it to deny Donald Trump the blank check Republicans want to hand him! But in the last big funding fight, Chuck Schumer and a handful of other Dems surrendered—rolling over and letting Trump weaponize federal funds to rob our services, militarize our cities, and terrorize our communities. That cannot happen again. Use this form to call your Democratic senator(s). Remind them we cannot hand blank checks to a wannabe king—and ask them to keep publicly pressuring Schumer to FIGHT LIKE HELL!

Readers may recall that the Arabella network has been in the news, including in an unlikely outlet: The New York Times (read report). In August, the paper reported that the Gates Foundation abruptly halted funding for leftist nonprofit funds managed by the Arabella empire in late June.

GAI's Schweizer and Bruner revealed that the Gates Foundation has funneled more than $200 million to the Arabella network...

Summary of the Gates Foundation's distribution to the Arabella empire.

Readers must read Goldman's chief political economist, Alec Phillips' take on the potential market impacts of a government shutdown on October 1 (see report).

