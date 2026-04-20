Data Analytics Company Palantir Publishes An Ideological Manifesto

People on the far-left and far-right of the political spectrum rarely find any issue upon which they intersect and share common ground. However, both sides have an almost religious fear of data analytics company Palantir. Their reasons might be different but their reactions are similar.

On the political left, Palantir is seen as Donald Trump's data gestapo. They hate the company because it has created tools used by DHS and ICE to track down illegal immigrants using welfare and medical subsidies information. It has also been an active ally in producing strategic analysis for Israel for the war in Gaza and Lebanon. Leftists argue that Palantir is a "genocidal" corporation and a technological harbinger of "fascism".

On the other side, libertarians view Palantir as the All Seeing Eye of Sauron - A precursor to total AI surveillance of the population. They view former CEO Peter Thiel's presence in the Trump Administration as a negative influence. Other conservatives argue that the company's relationship to Israel and its ties to the Trump Administration are more proof that the Israelis run the world.

Palantir has recently posted a sort of manifesto, a list of values or principles linked to CEO Alex Karp's book "The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, And The Future Of The West". Many of the ideas presented run more in line with libertarian or conservative principles, but they also deviate into areas that will surely ruffle feathers and elicit distrust. At the very least, Palantir presents a platform for debate about the future and the growing influence of digital technology on politics and war.

Because we get asked a lot.



The Technological Republic, in brief.



1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.



2. We must rebel… — Palantir (@PalantirTech) April 18, 2026

The first thing to note is that Palantir seems to be openly advocating for American exceptionalism, which, in an era of far-left multiculturalism and open borders socialism, is a positive. One could question how far the company actually wants to take this exceptionalism? Are we talking about America first, strong national borders and a defined cultural identity? These things are mentioned positively by Karp in his book.

But, there are also tinges of a dream; a dream of American empire. Again, this is a vision that is antithetical to libertarians and leftists alike, for different reasons. Leftists want to see America (and western culture in general) destroyed and replaced with a new multicultural world order. Libertarians (and some conservatives) want to see the US cut itself off completely from international affairs and foreign entanglements.

Leftists are malicious in their goals and libertarians are unrealistic in their goals, but is an American empire really the answer to disrupting and defeating the liberal cabal which is causing so much decay in the west? Once we get past our initial distaste of the concept of hegemony, the idea deserves a fair debate. We have already seen the true intentions of the progressive elites; so what should we do to stop them?

By extension, Karp in his book also addresses the inherent rot of the progressive Utopian vision and rails against DEI, woke ideology and the moral relativism of the political left. He laments the erosion of a shared American/Western identity due to multiculturalism and "deconstructionist" influences since the 1960s.

He argues, though, that the solution to this weakening of moral and cultural structures requires technological ambition and global leadership. He calls for a purposeful, unapologetic national project centered on hard power. This is not going to make woke leftists with notions of a worldwide communist system happy. It's certainly not going to inspire any approval from small government activists or anarchists.

The Lord Of The Rings comparisons and "One Ring" memes will be rampant.

Another interesting takeaway is Palantir's call for "Universal Service" instead of a volunteer military. This simply sounds like a return to the draft, though Karp's rationale suggests that universal service would also require universal risk. In other words, if the elites (along with anyone from the general population) can be sent into combat, then maybe there would be far less war in the future and far more respect for the political process.

How this would be enforced, though, is the key question. As history shows us, the elitist class has a knack for excusing itself from the risks associated with the wars they often start.

When examining Palantir's social and political concepts, one is actually reminded of the government depicted in Robert Heinlein's book "Starship Troopers", which is portrayed as almost "fascist" in the 1997 movie but is actually written by Heinlein as a limited representative democracy based on merit. In other words, only the people who participate in military service and prove their merit are allowed to be citizens, to vote and to run for public office.

This, of course, would end the idea of inherent rights. That said, there is ample evidence that some subsections of the population simply do not deserve the right to vote, because of stupidity, suicidal empathy or sheer insanity. This sounds like a shocking concept today, but make no mistake, this will be a very serious debate in the near future as the liberal order continues to lead the west into self destruction.

Finally, Palantir assigns an almost omnipotent value to Silicon Valley, AI and software's role in the future of society. From crime reduction to warfare to cultural preservation, Karp asserts that AI will save the west. This is highly questionable.

AI has proven to be a valuable tool for data analysis, but the actual industrial, social and scientific benefits have been few and far between. The research advantages are somewhat defined, but AI's greatest strength is clearly in mass surveillance and potentially in automated weaponry. These are prospects which almost no American is keen to applaud (we've all read 1984 and seen the "Terminator" films).

At bottom, Karp and his associates at Palantir might be sincere in their goal of defeating the leftist agenda and preventing the collapse of the west. But, one has to ask if the ends justify the means? Is it really possible to wield the power of a technocratic surveillance state for good? A meritocracy that encompasses the government along with the citizenry is a noble vision, but not if people's basic rights are erased in the process.

The survival of the nation cannot be the only goal. By itself, the nation is meaningless. It must be worthy of survival, and this requires Americans to stay true to the principles that founded it. Of course, when faced with an existential war in which the enemy operates from within to sabotage the society and destroy its principles through insurgency, bending the rules might also be necessary.