Dave Chappelle Hits Back: "I Got Misquoted All Over The World" Following WSJ's Coverage Of Boston Show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Wednesday night when he addressed his comments made last week at an event in Boston about the Israel-Hamas conflict that put him on the front page of the corporate media news cycle, the NYTimes reported.

"Right now, I'm in trouble because the Jewish community is upset," Chappelle disclosed to the thousands of people at the packed PNC Area. "But I cannot express this enough: No matter what you read about that show in Boston, you will never see quotation marks around anything I said. They don't know what I said ."

Chappelle continued, "It's all hearsay." That's because many of his events, like other comedians, require audience members to surrender their smartphones before sitting.

He said, "The other night, I said something about Palestine in Boston and got misquoted all over the world ... and I will not repeat what I said."

Someone in the audience yelled, "Free Palestine." Chappelle responded, "Please, please, miss ... Listen. Don't start it up or I'm going to be in the news cycle for another week. This thing that's happening in the Middle East is bigger than."

"This is what's happening and, believe me, I understand what's happening in Israel is a nightmare," he said. "What's happening in Palestine is a nightmare."

He pointed out: "There are only two kinds of people in the world: people who love other people and the people who have things to make them afraid to love other people. Pray for everyone in Israel. Pray for everyone in Palestine."

"And remember that every dead person is a dead person," he said, calling the conflict a "tragedy."

Chappelle referred to his Boston show at TD Garden arena last Thursday, where The Wall Street cited "people in attendance" and did not put quotations around Chappelle's alleged comments about criticizing Israel.

Fan Tells Dave Chappelle To "Shut Up", Comedian Blasts Israel, Sparking Walkout, Report Says https://t.co/hMY0gXuL7U — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 22, 2023

The outlet said the comedian's comments sparked a walkout at the Boston show.