David DePape Found Guilty In Federal Trial Over Paul Pelosi Attack

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A federal jury on Nov. 16 convicted David DePape, the man who was accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), with a hammer last year at the Pelosis' San Francisco home.

Mr. DePape, 43, could face decades in prison.

During a several-day-long trial this week, Mr. DePape said that he was "sorry that he got hurt," referring to the 83-year-old Mr. Pelosi. "I reacted because my plan was basically ruined."

Mr. Pelosi suffered a skull fracture after he was hit in the head with a hammer during the Oct. 28, 2022, incident, which occurred at his San Francisco home just days before last year's midterm elections. Ms. Pelosi, who was the speaker of the House at the time, was in Washington.

According to police body camera footage that was taken during the night of the attack, officers opened the door to see Mr. DePape and Mr. Pelosi both holding what appeared to be a hammer. As police told Mr. DePape to drop the tool, he responded that he wouldn't and appeared to strike Mr. Pelosi while off-camera.

Other footage that was released by police this year appears to show Mr. DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.

He was charged with attempted kidnapping and assault on account of a federal official's performance of official duties. He pleaded not guilty. The jury convicted him on both charges.

During testimony this week, Mr. Pelosi said that he was awakened that night when Mr. DePape entered his bedroom while holding zip ties and a hammer. The suspect repeatedly said, "Where's Nancy," referring to his wife, according to Mr. Pelosi.

"I recognized I was in serious danger, so I tried to stay as calm as possible," he testified.

Defense attorney Jodi Linker argued during the trial that Mr. DePape didn't commit a federal crime because he wasn't driven by Mrs. Pelosi's official duties as speaker. Instead, she argued, his firm belief in what she described as "conspiracy theories" motivated him to bring down the ruling class in the United States.

Ms. Linker did not contest some of the facts in the case as the hammer strike was recorded by police body cameras. Mr. DePape also admitted to his actions while testifying in his own defense.

The suspect told the jury he wanted to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, interrogate her, and break her kneecaps if he found her to be lying. But after breaking into the home he instead found her husband, then age 82, asleep in his bed. Mr. DePape said the attack was a reaction to his original plan going awry.

Police recovered zip ties in the bedroom and in the hallway near the front door, plus a roll of tape, rope, a second hammer, a pair of gloves, and a journal in Mr. DePape's backpack, according to court records.

Reactions After the guilty verdict was handed down on Nov. 16, the Pelosi family released a statement saying they are thankful for the "outpouring of prayers and warm wishes for Mr. Pelosi from so many across the country during this difficult time."

"The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week," the spokesperson said. "Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery."

Mr. DePape's former girlfriend, also the mother of his children, recently told the New York Post that Mr. DePape appeared to be under duress during the trial, and she claimed that he was pressured by officials.

“His testimony lasted about 15 to 20 minutes, but he broke down and cried three or four times,” Gypsy Taub, a nudist activist, told the paper. “It was as if he wasn’t even present in the room and sat there, frozen."

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican in a file image. (Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images)

She said, "[I] already had doubts that his confession to police was false because it was only on audio, but I am glad the jury was able to see him testify and will be able to decide on the authenticity of that confession.”

Previously, Ms. Taub also said that her former partner had progressive viewpoints but noted that he had significant mental problems. Several years ago, she claimed to local media he disappeared for months before returning and claimed to be Jesus Christ.

Days after he was arrested, U.S. immigration officials confirmed that Mr. DePape is a Canadian national who was in the United States illegally, having overstayed his visa years ago.

Mr. DePape still faces state charges, including attempted murder, in connection to the attack. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Lear Zhou and Reuters contributed to this report.