David Hogg Now Blames "White Woman In Suburbs" For Gun Violence

Anti-gunner and now 'Harvard-educated' David Hogg believes just because he went to an elite university (a university that is sympathetic to Hamas), he is the voice of reason when it comes to the Second Amendment.

The confused Gen-Zer's latest post on X now shifts the blame of gun violence from 'it's the gun' to 'it's white women in the suburbs':

"We will never end gun violence until white woman in the suburbs stop voting for the republicans who are endangering our schools and communities by flooding them with guns."

Hogg is not ready for this conversation, as his bigotry against white women in the suburbs is uncalled for as a recent poll from NYPost, citing Wallet Hub data, shows murder rates in Democratic areas, including Memphis, Tennesse; New Orleans, Louisana; Richmond, Virginia; Washington, DC; and Detroit, Michigan, with soft-on-crime policies, are surging.

Source: NYPost

Instead of being sexist, Hogg might want to step foot in an imploding Democrat metro area, and there are many to choose from, such as Detroit and or Baltimore, where failed progressive policies, such as 'defunding the police' have descended these metro areas into a collapsing-state.

As for those white women in suburbia (in fact, any woman of any race) - they have a God-given right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect their families and themselves against an intruder in their home - especially since the average police response time in suburbia can be ten minutes or more.

Just remember, Harvard-elite Hogg, as well as anti-gun groups Giffords and Everytown, some of which are funded by billionaires, want to disarm law-abiding citizens - at a time their Democrat friends across major metro areas are implementing disastrous policies that have sparked crime waves nationwide.

Hogg's idiotic comments aren't fooling average folks:

